Yata Toure accepts first head coach role

Premier League legend Yaya Toure is set to be a head coach for the first time in his managerial career.

Ivorian football icon Yaya Touré has reportedly agreed terms to become the new head coach of Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava, effectively landing his very first senior managerial role.

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Toure thrust into massive expectations

While the role is outside the top five leagues, the pressure measures up. The 43-year-old is expected to maintain their domestic dominance following their eighth consecutive Slovak First Football League title in the 2025/2026 season.

Furthermore, the club expects Touré to navigate the upcoming UEFA Champions League qualification rounds seamlessly, with domestic success taken for granted.

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This appointment will mark an end to a prolonged wait for the decorated former midfielder, who has been working hard to secure the top job in football management

Yaya Toure admitted Mikel Obi deserved to win it.

Toure’s journey so far

Touré's has earned this appointment, especially after a meticulous seven-year journey of honing his coaching craft since hanging up his playing boots in 2019.

He has also been vocal over the years about the need to increase the representation of Black managers in football dugouts.

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Both Yaya and his older brother Kolo Touré, who has previously managed Wigan Athletic and assisted at Leicester City and Manchester City, have deliberately taken the profession seriously by accepting various developmental roles.

Yaya patiently built his coaching resume as an assistant and academy coach across Olimpik Donetsk, Akhmat Grozny, Tottenham Hotspur, Standard Liège, and alongside Roberto Mancini with the Saudi Arabia national team.