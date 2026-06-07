'It's amazing' - Lewis Hamilton credits girlfriend Kim Kardashian after podium finish at Monaco GP

Hamilton’s Monaco weekend centred on the woman cheering him on from the Ferrari garage.

Lewis Hamilton’s resurgence in Ferrari red continued on Sunday as the seven-time Formula 1 world champion converted a third-place start into a hard-fought second-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix, securing a second consecutive podium and further strengthening his momentum heading into the summer stretch of the season.

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Yet beyond the racing, much of the attention surrounding Hamilton’s Monaco weekend centred on the woman cheering him on from the Ferrari garage.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix | Getty Images

What happened?

Kim Kardashian supporting Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix |IMAGO

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Kim Kardashian made her first-ever Formula 1 paddock appearance since the pair’s relationship became public, arriving in Monte Carlo alongside sister Khloé Kardashian and immediately becoming one of the most photographed figures of the weekend.

From the Ferrari garage to the Monaco paddock, her presence brought a fresh layer of celebrity intrigue to a race already regarded as Formula 1’s most glamorous event.

Kim Kardashian poses in front of the Ferrari garage | IMAGO

Reports noted that Kardashian, 45, spent qualifying watching from above the Ferrari garage before returning for race day as Hamilton chased another podium finish.

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The Monaco appearance marked another milestone in what has become one of sport and entertainment’s most talked-about relationships.

Kim Kardashian supporting Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix |IMAGO

After months of speculation, public sightings in Paris, Tokyo, Malibu and New York, Kardashian’s decision to step directly into Hamilton’s professional world represented her most visible show of support yet.

Monaco was her debut inside the Formula 1 environment that has defined Hamilton’s career for nearly two decades.

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What Hamilton said about Kim Kardashian

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO

Hamilton appeared genuinely touched by her presence when asked about having Kardashian in Monaco for the weekend.

“It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support. My friends, incredible turnout just overall. Yeah, I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day," the 41-year-old told reporters, post-race.

#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 | Lewis Hamilton on Kim Kardashian being at the Grand Prix:



“It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support. My friends, incredible turn out just overall…. Yea, I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and… pic.twitter.com/fuhbRnqfuo — deni (@fiagirly) June 7, 2026

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The significance of the moment was perhaps best illustrated after the race itself.

Following his runner-up finish, Hamilton was seen celebrating on the podium before directing a kiss toward Kardashian in the crowd, a gesture that quickly spread across social media and further underlined how public their relationship has become in recent months.

Lewis Hamilton blows a kiss to his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, from the podium! 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/WoEeDmfJb7 — deni (@fiagirly) June 7, 2026

For Hamilton, Monaco delivered another important result in what is increasingly looking like his strongest run since joining Ferrari.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton secured podium in Monaco | IMAGO

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For Kardashian, it was a first glimpse into life as a Formula 1 WAG at the sport’s most iconic venue.

F1's new power couple Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian | Credit: X