Advertisement

9 injured in shooting near England's World Cup base

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:06 - 07 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Security is on high alert as a mass shooting occurred in Kansas City, at a location close to England's World Cup base.
Advertisement

Nine people reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an early morning mass shooting on Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, June 6, located approximately 7 kilometres away from the designated training headquarters for the England national football team. 

Advertisement

What happened

According to The Athletic, local police rapidly responded to reports of intense gunfire at around 4:00 a.m. local time, discovering a massive crowd dispersing from the scene. 

Emergency responders initially treated three injured women on-site, while six additional adults independently sought critical medical attention at local hospitals. 

Advertisement

The violent incident occurred uncomfortably close to Swope Soccer Village, the facility selected to serve as the Three Lions' primary base camp for the upcoming tournament. 

There have been no confirmed reports of arrests made, and local law enforcement investigations remain ongoing.  

Heightened security concerns

This terrifying incident compounds widespread concerns regarding overall safety and the incessant problems with gun violence in the United States as the nation prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

Advertisement

Fortunately, the England squad were absent during the shooting; manager Thomas Tuchel's men are currently continuing their intensive tournament preparations in Florida, having just secured a 1-0 friendly victory against the New Zealand national football team in Tampa. They are not scheduled to arrive in Kansas City until Saturday, June 13. 

Due to its central location, the Midwestern city is set to host several elite squads; alongside England, the 2022 World Cup champions Argentina, the Netherlands, and Algeria all intend to be camped in the state.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
England World Cup
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Michael Olise || imago
Football
08.06.2026
Bayern president warns Florentino Perez about Michael Olise
Mourinho to Real Madrid set as Florentino Perez wins elections
Football
07.06.2026
Mourinho to Real Madrid set as Florentino Perez wins elections
Poland vs Nigeria: Why Super Eagles’ friendlies are not ‘Meaningless’ after World Cup 2026 miss
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.06.2026
It's painful — Legend complains about Super Eagles fortunes despite Poland result
Ronaldinho annouced the Ballon d'Or winner between Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele || Image credit: IMAGO
Football
07.06.2026
I'm happy I didn't win Ballon d'Or — Yamal makes shocking admission
9 injured in shooting near England's World Cup base
Football
07.06.2026
9 injured in shooting near England's World Cup base
Yamal makes 'crazy' promise ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.06.2026
Yamal makes 'crazy' promise ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup