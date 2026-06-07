9 injured in shooting near England's World Cup base

Security is on high alert as a mass shooting occurred in Kansas City, at a location close to England's World Cup base.

Nine people reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an early morning mass shooting on Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, June 6, located approximately 7 kilometres away from the designated training headquarters for the England national football team.

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What happened

According to The Athletic, local police rapidly responded to reports of intense gunfire at around 4:00 a.m. local time, discovering a massive crowd dispersing from the scene.

Emergency responders initially treated three injured women on-site, while six additional adults independently sought critical medical attention at local hospitals.

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The violent incident occurred uncomfortably close to Swope Soccer Village, the facility selected to serve as the Three Lions' primary base camp for the upcoming tournament.

There have been no confirmed reports of arrests made, and local law enforcement investigations remain ongoing.

Heightened security concerns

This terrifying incident compounds widespread concerns regarding overall safety and the incessant problems with gun violence in the United States as the nation prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Fortunately, the England squad were absent during the shooting; manager Thomas Tuchel's men are currently continuing their intensive tournament preparations in Florida, having just secured a 1-0 friendly victory against the New Zealand national football team in Tampa. They are not scheduled to arrive in Kansas City until Saturday, June 13.