Advertisement

Tuchel slams England's "freestyle" football in narrow win over New Zealand

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:02 - 07 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Tuchel slams England's "freestyle" football
England manager Thomas Tuchel has voiced sharp criticism of his team's tactical indiscipline following a narrow 1-0 victory against New Zealand in their final preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
Advertisement

The first half saw Harry Kane open the scoring, despite a slow start, but the second-half introduction of Jude Bellingham lifted the tempo. 

Advertisement

The Real Madrid star, returning from injury, came on for Morgan Rogers, who sent a message to Arteta amid transfer links, and immediately boosted England’s attack. 

Tuchel lauded the midfielder's influence, noting he is hitting his stride just in time for the World Cup opener against Croatia on June 17.

Advertisement

Tuchel reacts to narrow win

Despite the win in Tampa, Tuchel was unimpressed with what he described as a "freestyle" first-half performance that strayed from his game plan.

Speaking after the match at Raymond James Stadium, Tuchel did not mince words about his frustration with England's lack of structure in the opening 45 minutes. 

While the result was positive, the German coach expressed concern over the team's cohesion ahead of the tournament in North America.

Thomas Tuchel, England's manager. || Imago
Thomas Tuchel, England's manager. || Imago
Advertisement

"I’m OK with it," the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager stated. "I’m not super-happy about it. I like the second half more than the first half. 

“We played more from our positions and that’s why we played with more speed and off the ball we played with a bit more bite. The first half we were out of positions and it was a bit too much freestyle," he continued. 

"That slowed our game down and made it difficult for the counterpress because we were not in the positions that we wanted to be when we started attacking. That’s basically the story of the match."

England will now travel to Orlando for their final warm-up match against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
England World Cup
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
N39.2B DREAM: Super Eagles fans dream of unstoppable Osimhen, Lookman & Yohanna attack after Brighton move
Super Eagles
07.06.2026
N39.2B DREAM: Super Eagles fans dream of unstoppable Osimhen, Lookman & Yohanna attack after Brighton move
Victor Osimhen’s girlfriend shares heartwarming moments from Tokyo getaway with daughter Hailey
Lifestyle
07.06.2026
Victor Osimhen’s girlfriend shares heartwarming moments from Tokyo getaway with daughter Hailey
Guardiola hails Flick's 'attractive' Barcelona
Football
07.06.2026
‘I'm a big fan’ - Guardiola hails Flick's 'attractive' Barcelona
Tuchel slams England's "freestyle" football
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.06.2026
Tuchel slams England's "freestyle" football in narrow win over New Zealand
REVEALED: Top 10 Highest-Paid Footballers at the 2026 World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.06.2026
REVEALED: Top 10 Highest-Paid Footballers at the 2026 World Cup
Arsenal join the race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White
Premier League
07.06.2026
Arsenal join race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White as attacking reinforcement