‘Arsenal game was the big one for me’ - Rogers sends message to Arteta amid transfer link
Having enjoyed a stellar season since his transfer from Middlesbrough, the 23-year-old has established himself as a key player for Villa and earned a place in the national squad.
His impressive form has not gone unnoticed, and Arsenal are believed to be preparing a major bid to bring him to the Emirates.
The Gunners are looking to bolster their attacking setup following their Premier League triumph after 22 years.
Rogers speaks on playing against Arsenal
Arteta is reportedly drawn to Rogers' versatility, valuing his ability to play both on the left wing and in a central midfield role.
Reports suggest Arsenal could be lining up a bid in the region of £80 million, although any major signings will likely depend on the club offloading players to balance the books.
Interestingly, Rogers has previously spoken about a match against Arsenal as a pivotal moment in his career, one where he felt he truly belonged at the elite level.
In an interview with The Athletic before Villa's Europa League final, Rogers reflected on the experience.
"Probably the Arsenal game at the start of last season was the big one for me," he said. "I was playing against some of the best players in the world, and Arsenal were competing for the title."
"They were players I watched on television when I was in the Championship or in League One. Being able to match them toe-to-toe, physically, with and without the ball, I just got that feeling: 'Yeah, I can do this'. That was the game where I felt like I deserved to be here."
Acquiring a player of Rogers' calibre would be a strong statement of intent from Arsenal as they look to build on their recent Premier League title win.