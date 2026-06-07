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Yamal makes 'crazy' promise ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:23 - 07 June 2026
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Barcelona's Lamine Yamal will have a new, mature look if Spain win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Spain national football team superstar Lamine Yamal has made a unique pledge ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, declaring he will alter his traditionally clean-shaven appearance if his country lift the trophy in North America this summer.

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What Yamal said 

The 18-year-old Barcelona winger, who is rapidly growing into a man before our eyes, revealed his commitment to fans during recent media interactions.

"If we win the World Cup, I promise I’ll grow my beard and moustache for three weeks," Yamal stated, per Fabrizio Romano. 

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This light-hearted pledge arrives as Spain enters the tournament as favourites, a status largely influenced by Yamal's explosive attacking talent after he orchestrated their sensational run to secure the Euro 2024 title. 

If La Roja successfully manage to replicate their historic 2010 World Cup triumph, supporters will eagerly anticipate the teenager's striking new facial hair as part of the nationwide celebrations.  

Fitness concerns overshadow Yamal's preparation 

However, despite the immense optimism surrounding Spain's title credentials, Yamal's immediate on-pitch participation is currently threatened by lingering physical issues. 

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The young forward is still actively working his way back to full match fitness following a recent injury, making him a significant doubt for Spain's crucial Group H opener against the Cabo Verde national football team. 

While his potential absence in the early group stages presents a tactical puzzle for the coaching staff, the national team hierarchy remains confident that their prized asset will recover in time to participate in the most decisive matches.

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