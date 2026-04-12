Akor Adams praises fans' support in win over Atletico Madrid despite recent attack

Nigerian international Akor Adams expressed his pride and relief after Sevilla secured a vital 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid, a result that came just days after the club was rocked by intense fan protests.

The Sevilla side, under immense pressure following a demoralising 1-0 loss to Real Oviedo the previous week, made a powerful statement with the win.

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The team hovered just above the relegation zone after that defeat, sparking angry reactions from supporters.

Upon their return, the squad encountered confrontations at the airport, where they faced insults and abuse.

The tension escalated at the training ground when a group of masked individuals blocked access and reportedly made threats, requiring police intervention to restore calm.

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Adams hails fans

The striker, who converted a crucial penalty in the match, explained that the team channelled the recent turmoil into motivation for the high-stakes encounter.

"All the energy of the club, the fans, and the players transformed into a positive atmosphere for this match," Adams stated, according to El Sevillista. "We gave 100% and achieved our objective, which was the three points."

In his post-match comments, Adams tactfully sidestepped the recent unrest, choosing instead to focus on the positive backing the team received during the game against Atletico.

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Akor Adams scores for Sevilla || imago

"The fans' support has been incredible; it's given us a lot of energy," he added. "We play for them, and if we're all like this, we'll be happy every week."

The forward also shared the secret to his successful spot-kick. "I had practiced it in training," he revealed.

"I had the confidence of all my teammates. Everyone played a good game—Manu and Agoumé in midfield, Castrín at the back, and everyone else. We all achieved our goal."

With eight goals and three assists in 26 league appearances, Adams continues to prove his importance to Sevilla during a critical phase of their season.

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