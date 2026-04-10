Sevilla vs Atletico: 5 things you need to know about the Super Eagles war in Spain

Sevilla’s Nigerian duo must cast aside national friendships to stop Ademola Lookman’s flying Atletico Madrid as the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan prepares for a high-stakes LaLiga battle.

The historic Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan transforms into a battlefield this Saturday as the Super Eagles' internal hierarchy is put to the ultimate test.

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In a weekend where LaLiga honours its past with retro kits, the future of Nigerian football takes centre stage.

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Chidera Ejuke and Akor Adams lead a desperate Sevilla side into a collision course with Ademola Lookman’s resurgent Atletico Madrid.

Here are five things you need to know about this Super Eagles war in Spain.

Este gol de Urzaiz en 2006... 🤯



LALIGARETRO | 42LEGADOSLALIGA pic.twitter.com/6hxzUetawB — LALIGA (@LaLiga) April 10, 2026

1. Relegation pressure has reached boiling point

Sevilla enter this fixture in 17th place, sitting just two points above the relegation zone. After a third consecutive defeat, the atmosphere in Seville has turned toxic.

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Following a 1-0 loss to bottom-side Oviedo, angry fans ambushed Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke at the training ground.

For the Nigerian duo, this isn't just a game; it is a fight for survival against a backdrop of potential mutiny.

2. Akor Adams faces a clinical crossroads

Despite being Sevilla’s top scorer with seven league goals, Akor Adams is under fire.

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The striker has faced heavy criticism for a "lack of clinical edge" after missing several sitters in recent weeks.

Against a disciplined Diego Simeone defence, Adams cannot afford to be wasteful. He needs a career-defining performance to silence the critics and lift Sevilla out of the gloom.

3. The Lookman factor is terrifying

In stark contrast to Sevilla's struggles, Ademola Lookman is enjoying life in the capital following a blistering start at Atleti.

The former African Player of the Year arrives in Seville fresh from a masterclass against Barcelona in the Champions League.

His playmaking was hailed by the Spanish media as he helped dismantle the Catalan giants. Lookman currently holds the advantage in this Nigerian rivalry and will be the man Sevilla fears most.

4. History favours the visitors

Statistics suggest a difficult night for the hosts. These two historic clubs have met 195 times, but Atletico Madrid has dominated the recent era.

Simeone’s men have won seven of their last eight encounters against Sevilla.

With Atleti chasing the title and Sevilla fighting the drop, the historical gap between these two sides has rarely felt wider.

5. Chaos in the Sevilla dugout

Sevilla’s new boss, Luis García, faces a tactical nightmare. He recently admitted he has barely spoken to his Nigerian strikers due to the chaotic international break.

Luis Garcia in training.

Attempting to stop a Lookman-led Atletico with almost no preparation time is a monumental task.