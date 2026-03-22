Tension grips Super Eagles duo Adams and Ejuke as Sevilla consider major move

Super Eagles duo Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke could become embroiled in Sevilla's late season drama

Tension is rising at LaLiga giants Sevilla as a poor run of form pushes the club closer to a relegation battle.

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The uncertainty surrounding the manager’s future has now put Super Eagles stars Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke in a worrying position.

Crisis deepens as Sevilla consider managerial change

Sevilla FC have been thrown into turmoil following a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Valencia CF, prompting an emergency meeting among the club’s sporting hierarchy at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Manager Matías Almeyda, who recently returned from suspension, has reportedly offered to step down, admitting: “If the solution is for me to leave, no problem.”

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The club’s struggles have been attributed to inconsistent tactics, poor home performances, and a growing injury list that has further weakened the squad.

With Sevilla hovering just three points above the relegation zone and nine crucial matches remaining, panic is beginning to set in. Several names, including Luis García Plaza, Javi Martínez, Joaquín Caparrós, and Manolo Jiménez, have already been linked as potential replacements.

Adams decision raises questions amid relegation fears

The situation is particularly tense for Nigerian duo Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, who now face uncertainty over their roles should a managerial change occur.

Adams, Sevilla’s standout performer this season with seven goals and three assists, was surprisingly benched for the clash against Valencia. Almeyda instead opted to start Neal Maupay, a decision that backfired as Sevilla struggled in attack and fell two goals behind before halftime.

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Explaining his choice, Almeyda pointed to rotation and dissatisfaction with Adams’ previous performance, stating: “We have three strikers. I’m trying them out to see who scores the goals. I wasn’t happy with Akor’s last game.”