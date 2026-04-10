LaLiga Preview: Super Eagles stars set for ‘vintage’ showdown as Barcelona derby headlines Matchday 31

In a weekend designed to celebrate the past, Nigeria’s modern-day stars are the ones ready to define the future of this LALIGA season.

LALIGA EA SPORTS is throwing it back this weekend, but for Nigerian football fans, the focus remains firmly on the present as a heavy-hitting Super Eagles contingent prepares for a 'vintage' war.

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Matchday 31 introduces a league-wide retro initiative, with 38 clubs donning kits inspired by historical models, complemented by a special edition PUMA football.

While the fashion is old-school, the stakes for Nigeria’s finest in Spain have never been higher.

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The weekend’s headline act for the Nigerian audience takes place on Saturday night at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Sevilla FC host Atletico Madrid in a fixture steeped in history, but the most important narrative is pure Nigerian excellence.

Ejuke and Akor Adams will welcome Ademola Lookman at Sevilla || Imago

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Super Eagles LALIGA MVP nominees Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke will be tasked with lifting a Sevilla side that needs every point to climb the table. Standing in their way is the former African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman.

Lookman has been the spark for Diego Simeone’s side, and after a fantastic and successful midweek trip to Barcelona in the Champions League, Atletico will lean on his clinical edge.

Although Atleti have won seven of the last eight meetings between these giants, the presence of Ejuke’s dribbling and Adams’ physicality gives Sevilla a fighting chance to upset the form book in front of their home fans.

Elsewhere...

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Earlier on Saturday, another Nigerian international enters the fray as Umar Sadiq’s Valencia CF travel to face Elche CF.

Umar Sadiq impressed at Valencia.

The Valencian Community derby carries immense weight for the hosts, who are currently mired in the relegation zone.

Sadiq remains a vital focal point for Valencia as they look to consolidate their position in the top half of the table against a desperate Elche side.

Mbappe| IMAGO/PA

The title race continues at the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid must overcome Girona to maintain their grip on the trophy.

Meanwhile, the weekend features several regional battles, including a Basque derby between Real Sociedad and Deportivo Alaves and the ELDERBI DE BARCELONA, with FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol meeting at the Spotify Camp Nou for the first time since 2022 .