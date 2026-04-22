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‘There were obvious fouls on Onuachu’ - Trabzonspor manager blames poor officiating following title race collapse

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:28 - 22 April 2026
Trabzonspor manager blames poor officiating
Trabzonspor manager Fatih Tekke has voiced his frustration with the standard of refereeing following his team's 1-1 draw against Basaksehir.
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The result has dealt a significant blow to Trabzonspor's title aspirations, as they drop from second to third on the table.

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Once just two points behind league leaders Galatasaray, a recent slump has seen them drop four points in their last two matches.

The draw also puts their UEFA Europa League qualification in jeopardy, as they are now just two points behind Fenerbahce.

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Tekke blames referee 

Tekke has highlighted what he saw as persistent, unpunished fouls on Nigerian international Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu, who played the full 90 minutes at Papara Park, was unusually subdued, managing only a single shot on target. 

Fatih Tekke, Trabzonspor manager || imago
Fatih Tekke, Trabzonspor manager || imago

Tekke attributed the striker's lack of impact to the leniency of referee Alper Akarsu, who he claims allowed Basaksehir defenders to foul the Nigerian with impunity.

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"There were obvious fouls on Onuachu," Tekke stated in his post-match comments. "In several of these situations, the opponent won the ball back while our players were being fouled. I am uncomfortable with these things."

The coach also questioned the overall consistency of the officiating during the match. "I just watched two incidents back. Could a penalty have been given? It's debatable. 

Super Eagles star Onuachu || Imago
Super Eagles star Onuachu || Imago

“There were some interesting decisions," he said. "There's a ball from a corner and Augusto's position. There is no standard in the officiating. Everyone complains about the referees."

Despite his team's recent dip in form, Paul Onuachu remains the top scorer in the Turkish Super Lig this season with 22 goals.

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