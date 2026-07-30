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We call him Papilo: Arokodare pays tribute to Kanu Nwankwo after Ajax move

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:38 - 30 July 2026
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Tolu Arokodare has joined Ajax on loan following an underwhelming spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he scored six goals in 38 matches.
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Arokodare was expected to light up the Premier League after starring consistently for Belgian side Genk.

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However, the Nigeria international found playing opportunities limited towards the end of last season, making just one start in the club's final ten matches.

Tolu now arrives in Amsterdam on a one-season loan deal that includes an optional purchase clause valued at approximately €22 million (£17 million). 

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Joining Ajax on loan represents a chance at a fresh start, and one the striker is relishing. Arokodare is not the first Nigerian striker to play for Ajax, and he is aiming to follow in the footsteps of one of Africa's greatest exports, Kanu Nwankwo.

Arokodare aiming to follow Kanu Nwankwo's footsteps

"Kanu Nwankwo, we call him Papilo. I've had the honour of meeting him twice, I'm definitely sure he doesn't remember the first time," Arokodare said.

"I met him a long time ago when I was in high school, and I also met him when we had a game with the national team in Nigeria.

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"He's a big, big legend, not just in Nigeria and Africa, but in the football world. We know what he's done for the national team and for Ajax, obviously."

Arokodare admitted he was reminded of Kanu's legacy while touring Ajax's training complex, where photographs of the club's greatest players adorn the walls.

"I was walking around the training facilities and saw some of his pictures. I said to myself, 'Papilo', that's what we call him. It's nice to see a very familiar face, and hopefully my photos will end up on the wall here too."

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Arokodare was linked with a move to Italy, but those links never materialised, and his exit was hastened by a reported training ground incident at Wolves.

The 25-year-old will be aiming to seize this opportunity in the Eredivisie with a legendary club.

For the 2026-2027 season, Arokodare has chosen to wear the number 99 jersey at Ajax.

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