Who is Kasi Bennett? Five things to know about Usain Bolt's partner

Discover five fascinating facts about Kasi Bennett, Usain Bolt's longtime partner.

While Jamaican sprint icon Usain Bolt is celebrated worldwide for his record-breaking achievements on the track, the woman who has stood by his side for more than a decade has built an impressive legacy of her own.

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Kasi Bennett, Bolt's longtime partner and the mother of his three children, has largely stayed out of the spotlight despite being one half of one of sport's most recognisable couples.

From her academic achievements to her philanthropic work, Bennett's story extends far beyond her relationship with the world's fastest man.

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Here are five interesting facts about her.

1. She once had a passion for athletics

Before becoming a successful entrepreneur, Bennett was interested in athletics in her younger years.

Born in Jamaica in 1990, she reportedly competed as a sprinter but eventually decided against pursuing a professional career in track and field. Instead, she focused on education and building a career in business and law.

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Her early sporting background has often been cited as one of the shared interests that connected her with Bolt.

2. She is highly educated

Bennett combines legal knowledge with business expertise. She earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) before obtaining a Master's degree in Business Management, equipping her with the skills needed to navigate both corporate and entrepreneurial environments.

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Her educational background has played an important role in her success and is believed to be valuable in supporting the business ventures associated with the Bolt brand.

3. She is a successful entrepreneur

Bennett has established herself as a respected businesswoman in Jamaica.

She serves as the Managing Director of Elevate Marketing House, a Kingston-based marketing and business development agency that works with companies to strengthen their brands and expand their market presence.

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Her leadership has earned recognition in Jamaica's business community and highlights her entrepreneurial drive beyond her public profile.

4. She has experience in modelling and fashion

Before focusing on entrepreneurship, Bennett also explored the fashion industry.

She worked as a model and developed a strong interest in fashion, appearing at various events and showcasing different brands through her social media platforms.

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Although she now keeps a relatively low public profile, her elegant style continues to attract attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts.

5. She is passionate about helping children

One of Bennett's most meaningful achievements is her charitable work.

She founded the Project Kase Foundation, an organisation dedicated to improving the lives of children across Jamaica.

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The foundation supports educational initiatives, provides school supplies, organises medical outreach programs, and promotes the overall well-being of young people in underserved communities.

Her commitment to philanthropy reflects her desire to create lasting opportunities for the next generation and complements the charitable efforts championed by Usain Bolt.

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett have announced the birth of their twins, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2Yi4K1781X — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) June 20, 2021

A strong partnership built on shared values

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Since beginning their relationship around 2013 and going public in 2016, Kasi Bennett and Usain Bolt have built a strong family together.