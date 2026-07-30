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Messi returns to Inter Miami training just 10 days after World Cup heartbreak

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:21 - 30 July 2026
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Lionel Messi has returned to Inter Miami training, stepping back onto the pitch just 10 days after Argentina’s painful World Cup final defeat to Spain.
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The 39-year-old forward joined his club team-mates at Inter Miami’s Fort Lauderdale training base on Wednesday morning, pictured alongside long-time strike partner Luis Suárez.

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Messi spent the short post-tournament break with his family in his hometown of Rosario following Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time loss in the final in New Jersey on July 19.

After the defeat, the former Barcelona forward penned an emotional message on social media, acknowledging the defeat, writing;

"The pain is immense and it's going to take a long time for this wound to heal."

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Messi back with Inter Miami after World Cup

Both Messi and team-mate Rodrigo De Paul were granted special permission by Major League Soccer to skip Wednesday night’s MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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Speaking on Messi's workload during the break, Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos stressed the importance of giving the veteran forward adequate recovery time:

"They need the time. A World Cup is a massive undertaking; there is physical and mental exhaustion. They deserve the space."

Inter Miami are set to host Columbus Crew in MLS action on Saturday before launching their Leagues Cup campaign against Mexican side San Luis next Wednesday.

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