Messi returns to Inter Miami training just 10 days after World Cup heartbreak

Lionel Messi has returned to Inter Miami training, stepping back onto the pitch just 10 days after Argentina’s painful World Cup final defeat to Spain.

The 39-year-old forward joined his club team-mates at Inter Miami’s Fort Lauderdale training base on Wednesday morning, pictured alongside long-time strike partner Luis Suárez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi spent the short post-tournament break with his family in his hometown of Rosario following Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time loss in the final in New Jersey on July 19.

After the defeat, the former Barcelona forward penned an emotional message on social media, acknowledging the defeat, writing;

"The pain is immense and it's going to take a long time for this wound to heal."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi back with Inter Miami after World Cup

𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐈 𝐈𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 🫡💪



Just 10 days after the World Cup final, he's already back in training with Inter Miami as they continue their MLS season 😲



No holiday needed. His love for the game is something else 😍



📸 @InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/mYCZB4ijx7 — 433 (@433) July 29, 2026

Both Messi and team-mate Rodrigo De Paul were granted special permission by Major League Soccer to skip Wednesday night’s MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

POV: Morning greetings with the squad 😁☀️ pic.twitter.com/1ZAodv1BW4 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 29, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on Messi's workload during the break, Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos stressed the importance of giving the veteran forward adequate recovery time:

"They need the time. A World Cup is a massive undertaking; there is physical and mental exhaustion. They deserve the space."