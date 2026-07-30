Messi returns to Inter Miami training just 10 days after World Cup heartbreak
The 39-year-old forward joined his club team-mates at Inter Miami’s Fort Lauderdale training base on Wednesday morning, pictured alongside long-time strike partner Luis Suárez.
Messi spent the short post-tournament break with his family in his hometown of Rosario following Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time loss in the final in New Jersey on July 19.
After the defeat, the former Barcelona forward penned an emotional message on social media, acknowledging the defeat, writing;
"The pain is immense and it's going to take a long time for this wound to heal."
Messi back with Inter Miami after World Cup
𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐈 𝐈𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 🫡💪— 433 (@433) July 29, 2026
Just 10 days after the World Cup final, he's already back in training with Inter Miami as they continue their MLS season 😲
No holiday needed. His love for the game is something else 😍
📸 @InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/mYCZB4ijx7
Both Messi and team-mate Rodrigo De Paul were granted special permission by Major League Soccer to skip Wednesday night’s MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.
POV: Morning greetings with the squad 😁☀️ pic.twitter.com/1ZAodv1BW4— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 29, 2026
Speaking on Messi's workload during the break, Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos stressed the importance of giving the veteran forward adequate recovery time:
"They need the time. A World Cup is a massive undertaking; there is physical and mental exhaustion. They deserve the space."
Inter Miami are set to host Columbus Crew in MLS action on Saturday before launching their Leagues Cup campaign against Mexican side San Luis next Wednesday.