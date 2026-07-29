Serie A champions Inter set to make ₦10.9 billion profit on former Remo Stars prodigy

Inter are set to make a considerable profit from the sale of the former Remo Stars midfielder

Serie A champions Inter Milan are set to cash in on Nigerian midfielder Ebeneezer Akinsanmiro after reportedly agreeing a permanent transfer to Monza in a deal that will generate a massive profit on the former Remo Stars youngster.

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The 21-year-old, who joined the Nerazzurri's academy just over three years ago, is now on the verge of continuing his Serie A career with newly promoted Monza after the two clubs reached a full agreement.

Inter agree permanent Akinsanmiro sale

According to Sky Sport Italia, Inter and Monza have shaken hands on a deal worth €7.5 million, with the reigning Italian champions also securing 10 per cent of any future transfer fee.

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Unlike many deals involving young prospects, Inter have not inserted a buy-back clause, meaning Monza will acquire the Nigerian midfielder on a permanent basis.

Akinsanmiro attracted interest from several clubs during the summer, including Bologna, Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach, but Monza have won the race for his signature after earning promotion back to Serie A through the play-offs.

The Nigeria international made 25 Serie A appearances last season, registering one assist as he continued his development in Italian football.

Former Remo Stars talent delivers huge financial windfall

The transfer represents outstanding business for Inter. Akinsanmiro arrived from Nigerian club Remo Stars' Beyond Limits academy in January 2023 for just €466,000 as one of Africa's brightest emerging talents.

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His move to Monza for €7.5 million means Inter are set to make a profit of approximately €7.034 million (roughly ₦10.9 billion) on the midfielder.

Since joining the Milan giants, Akinsanmiro has progressed through the club's youth system before gaining valuable experience on loan with Sampdoria and Pisa.

The midfielder also broke into the Nigerian senior national team, earning his first cap in December 2025, while he was part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.