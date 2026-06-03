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Real Madrid beat Barcelona to complete first signing for Mourinho

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 08:11 - 03 June 2026
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Jose Mourinho signs for Real Madrid
Despite the approaching presidential elections, Real Madrid are actively participating in the transfer window, having agreed a deal for Denzel Dumfries.
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Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, effectively stealing a march on their fierce rivals Barcelona

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Los Blancos clinch first signing 

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish giants have agreed to a deal in the region of €20 million after triggering the 30-year-old's release clause.

This move is a direct reaction to the exit of legendary defender Dani Carvajal. The acquisition was reportedly sanctioned by incoming head coach José Mourinho, who is expected to be officially unveiled at the Santiago Bernabéu following the club's presidential elections on Sunday, June 7, 2026. 

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Mourinho influenced the boardroom's pursuit, demanding a dynamic, physically imposing right-back that mirrors Dumfries's specific profile, as he enjoyed with Brazilian icon Maicon during his historic, treble-winning tenure at Inter Milan.

Denzel Dumfries (right) often contributes goals and assists from wing-back (Credit: Imago)

Impact of Dumfries transfer

By acting swiftly to secure the 71-cap Netherlands international, Real Madrid beat Barcelona. To the maurauding fullback. The LALIGA champions were monitoring Dumfries but only as a replacement for Jules Kounde and could not make a move without selling the Frenchman.

Furthermore, Dumfries's impending arrival in the Spanish capital raises questions regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold's role and game time under the new regime. 

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Rather than directly reducing the English star's minutes, reports suggest that Mourinho is plotting to deploy Alexander-Arnold as a central midfielder as and when required. 

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Inter Barcelona Denzel Dumfries Real Madrid LaLiga Serie A
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