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NPFL: Rangers pull off Wayne Rooney style raid to hijack Nigeria's most coveted midfield maestro

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:59 - 09 August 2026
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The reigning NPFL champions finalise a blockbuster two-year deal for Folarin Temitope after a passionate fan intervention.
The reigning NPFL champions finalise a blockbuster two-year deal for Folarin Temitope after a passionate fan intervention.
Enugu Rangers have signed highly-rated midfielder Folarin Temitope from Ikorodu City on a two-year contract after passionate demands from fans. The sensational NPFL transfer beautifully mirrors the iconic 2004 heist when Manchester United secured Wayne Rooney from Everton following direct pressure from an eleven-year-old supporter.
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  • The Fan-Driven Raid: Enugu Rangers officially secure the signature of highly-rated midfielder Folarin Temitope on a permanent two-year contract from newly promoted Ikorodu City FC.

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  • The Corporate Relent: Rangers CEO Barrister Amobi Ezeaku admits he launched the high-profile transfer operation after passionate fans directly confronted him on the final day of the league season.

  • The Rooney Parallel: The sensational transfer tracking mirrors Manchester United's historic 2004 acquisition of Wayne Rooney from Everton, which was famously triggered by an 11-year-old fan's demand to Sir Alex Ferguson.

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The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has just witnessed its very own Hollywood script, and the reigning domestic champions have proven that fan power is completely alive and well in local football.

Reigning kings Enugu Rangers have officially finalised the blockbuster capture of midfield maestro Folarin Temitope from top-flight rivals Ikorodu City. 

The highly-rated engine-room general put pen to paper on a lucrative two-year contract to anchor the Flying Antelopes' title defence, with the club announcing his high-profile arrival via social media: 

“Folarin Temitope is Rangers, a dream come true for him, welcome to the club lad, our new midfield maestro is built for the journey!”

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Temitope dumps Ikorodu City for Rangers.
Temitope dumps Ikorodu City for Rangers.

DON'T MISS THIS GALATASARAY CRASH: Before checking out the bizarre fan story behind Temitope's signing, read how Victor Osimhen's club leaked 10 goals in an absolute pre-season disaster.

The Oga Boys General Steps Up to the Big Time

Temitope brings a wealth of elite experience back to the coal city, having spent the last two seasons dictating the structural tempo for the Oga Boys following his high-profile arrival from French outfit Stade Olympique Renais in 2024. 

But it is the staggering, deep backstory behind this multi-million Naira transaction that has left homepage scrollers completely stunned.

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Folarin Temitope brings a wealth of elite experience back to the coal city,
Folarin Temitope brings a wealth of elite experience back to the coal city,

Rangers CEO, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, took to his personal Facebook account to drop an exclusive insight, revealing that the executive board did not initially plan the transfer. 

Instead, it was an aggressive, passionate demand from ordinary stadium supporters that forced the club's hierarchy into action.

Rangers boss, Amobi Ezeaku.

“I still remember the last day of the league season,” Ezeaku boldly confessed. “Amidst all the celebrations, a few Rangers fans came to me with one very specific request. They spoke passionately about one particular player from Ikorodu City. Their message was simple: 'If you can bring this player to Rangers, you will make our year. You will make us happy.' I listened. I took note. And I never forgot.”

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DON'T MISS THIS WORLD CUP REVOLUTION: While Enugu Rangers celebrate their new midfield general, read how Cape Verde's 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha just secured a dream South American contract.

The 2004 Wayne Rooney Playbook Replicated in Nigeria

The extraordinary, fan-driven script beautifully mirrors one of the most legendary transfer sagas in English Premier League history. 

Back in the summer of 2004, an intimidating 11-year-old Manchester United supporter named Joe Ruane aggressively demanded that his club sign an emerging teenage striker from Everton named Wayne Rooney.

The reigning NPFL champions finalise a blockbuster two-year deal for Folarin Temitope after a passionate fan intervention.
The reigning NPFL champions finalise a blockbuster two-year deal for Folarin Temitope after a passionate fan intervention.
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Terrified of the massive fan backlash and recognising the raw athletic quality of the youngster, Sir Alex Ferguson and the Old Trafford board eventually relented, paying a historic £25 million to secure the future England legend.

22 years later, Enugu Rangers fans have effectively channelled that exact same executive pressure. 

With Temitope now fully integrated into the champions' training camp, the Enugu faithful have received exactly what they wished for, an elite midfield orchestrator fully primed to command their continental and domestic campaigns.

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