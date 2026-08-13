CAF confirm stance on embattled FIFA president Infantino's re-election

African Football's governing body has made their stance clear on Gianni Infantino's re-election

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has reaffirmed the organisation's support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino while insisting that his future should ultimately be decided through the governing body's electoral process.

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Infantino is facing growing pressure from several football confederations, but Motsepe believes FIFA's 211 member associations should have the final say at next year's election.

Motsepe backs FIFA election process

Infantino is seeking re-election at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18, but his leadership has come under increasing scrutiny following the collapse of plans to attract private investment into FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

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UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF have all criticised the FIFA president and called for him to step down. Motsepe, however, believes removing Infantino should only happen through an election rather than outside pressure.

"Elections are taking place next year. We should allow that process to continue and let the 211 members decide. If there are candidates who want to stand against him, put up their names. That's the right thing," Motsepe told Sky News.

The CAF president stressed that football leaders must remain accountable and open to scrutiny, but insisted that established procedures should be respected.

"If anyone has got a problem against anybody, whether it's Gianni or anybody else, follow the FIFA process," he said.

CAF maintain support for Infantino

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Motsepe also called for unity and cooperation within global football as FIFA navigates its current challenges. He argued that disagreements should be addressed through proper governance mechanisms rather than actions that could further divide the sport.

"Let the 211 member associations decide. The vote will express whether they have confidence in him or not. Due process, governance and legality are non-negotiable," Motsepe said.

The South African administrator also made CAF's position on Infantino clear, confirming that the FIFA president continues to enjoy the backing of African football's governing body, saying, "He's been loyal to African football. He enjoys the support of Africa