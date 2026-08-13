Ola Aina's Nottingham Forest club chief sues Eagles for defamation

Nigerian star Ola Aina is inevitably caught in the drama as Nottingham Forest go to war with the Eagles

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has launched a defamation lawsuit against Crystal Palace over a controversial banner displayed by supporters during a Premier League fixture last season.

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The legal action adds another chapter to the increasingly bitter relationship between the two clubs, with Forest defender Ola Aina caught up in the wider backdrop.

Marinakis takes Palace to court

Marinakis lodged a claim at the High Court on Monday over a banner displayed at Selhurst Park during Palace's 1-1 draw with Forest last August.

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The banner depicted the Greek businessman holding a gun to the head of Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and carried a message referencing allegations of "blackmail, match-fixing, drug trafficking or corruption".

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis

Marinakis has consistently denied any wrongdoing connected to such allegations and is now seeking legal redress over the banner. Crystal Palace were charged by the Football Association in November, although the banner itself was not specifically identified as the reason for the disciplinary action.

Defamation specialist Jamie Hurworth explained that the case could raise questions about how the banner would have been interpreted by a reasonable spectator.

"There will also be a potentially novel legal issue to address given the banner was held up by Crystal Palace fans, rather than perhaps any allegations being made by or on behalf of the club itself," he said.

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Forest-Palace rivalry intensifies

The legal dispute comes against the backdrop of an increasingly strained relationship between Forest and Palace.

Tensions escalated after Palace were demoted from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League because of UEFA's multi-club ownership rules, with Forest benefiting by taking their place in the Europa League.

The controversial banner appeared while that dispute was still fresh. The rivalry has since gained another layer following Oliver Glasner's departure from Palace and subsequent appointment as Forest manager on a three-year contract.

Palace have declined to comment on Marinakis' lawsuit. With the two sides scheduled to meet again in the Premier League on October 10, the upcoming fixture could attract considerable attention given the legal battle and the history between the clubs.

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