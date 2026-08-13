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Ronaldo receives hero's welcome from Al Nassr teammates after marriage to Georgina Rodriguez

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:07 - 13 August 2026
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Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are engaged | Instagram(@georginagio)
Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was welcomed by his teammates after his private wedding to Georgina Rodriguez
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Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al Nassr as a newly married man and received a warm reception from his teammates and head coach Ange Postecoglou.

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Just two days after marrying Georgina Rodríguez in Portugal, the Portuguese superstar was back in training as Al Nassr began preparations for the new Saudi Pro League season.

Ronaldo welcomed back by Al Nassr squad

Ronaldo's return to the squad was turned into a special moment, with Al Nassr sharing footage of his welcome on social media.

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Postecoglou addressed the players before turning his attention to the captain, prompting applause from the squad as Ronaldo entered.

The 41-year-old smiled, gave a small bow of his head and winked in appreciation before taking his place with his teammates.

Ronaldo also caught attention with a noticeably different hairstyle as he returned to football following his wedding celebrations.

The reception came shortly after the forward officially married Rodríguez in Portugal, bringing the couple's nearly decade-long relationship to a new chapter.

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Ronaldo turns attention back to football

Ronaldo and Rodríguez married on August 11 in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, with their five children in attendance.

The couple later confirmed the marriage by sharing a photograph of their hands displaying matching wedding bands, keeping the celebration away from the intense spotlight that has followed their relationship.

With the wedding now behind him, Ronaldo's attention has returned to his responsibilities at Al Nassr. Postecoglou made that transition clear immediately after welcoming his captain back, telling the squad: "The league starts today."

The Portuguese forward will now focus on leading Al Nassr into another Saudi Pro League campaign as he continues his pursuit of an extraordinary career milestone.

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Ronaldo is also chasing the historic 1,000-goal mark, adding another personal target to his ambitions as he prepares for another season in Saudi Arabia. For now, the celebrations are over and Ronaldo is back at work, with his teammates making sure his return as a married man received the recognition it deserved.

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