NBA Superstar Jaylen ‘Babatunde’ Brown makes boxing debut in Nigeria
Brown's recent visit to Nigeria has been a trending topic in recent days, and the 28-year-old has added boxing to his list of activities, with a viral clip showing him throwing punches with Nigerian heavyweight Solomon Imoleayo.
Brown shared footage on his Instagram showing him wearing headgear as he sparred in the recreational bout. He later joked in the comments that he had “0 prep for this.”
NBA star Jaylen Brown made his boxing debut in Nigeria 👀— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 10, 2026
“I did 0 prep for this” pic.twitter.com/6tatOCI8dm
The exhibition carried branding from his 7uice Foundation and served as a personal nod to his family roots; his father, Quenton Marselles Brown, was a professional heavyweight boxer.
The boxing appearance formed part of a wider visit to Nigeria that blended sport, community work and cultural reconnection.
Alongside the sparring session, Brown hosted a youth basketball camp in the area, working directly with local young athletes and sharing training skills.
The most significant cultural moment came earlier when he was received by the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the ancient palace in Ile-Ife.
The monarch bestowed upon him the ancestral Yoruba name “Babatunde,” meaning “the father has returned,” formally honouring Brown’s African heritage.
Brown’s trip comes after a transformative off-season in which he was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers.
In Philly he is set to join forces with LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, forming one of the most star-studded cores in the NBA as the new season approaches