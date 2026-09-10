NBA Superstar Jaylen ‘Babatunde’ Brown makes boxing debut in Nigeria

Philadelphia 76ers star Jaylen Brown has added boxing to his Nigerian adventure.

Brown's recent visit to Nigeria has been a trending topic in recent days, and the 28-year-old has added boxing to his list of activities, with a viral clip showing him throwing punches with Nigerian heavyweight Solomon Imoleayo.

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Brown shared footage on his Instagram showing him wearing headgear as he sparred in the recreational bout. He later joked in the comments that he had “0 prep for this.”

NBA star Jaylen Brown made his boxing debut in Nigeria 👀



“I did 0 prep for this” pic.twitter.com/6tatOCI8dm — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 10, 2026

The exhibition carried branding from his 7uice Foundation and served as a personal nod to his family roots; his father, Quenton Marselles Brown, was a professional heavyweight boxer.

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The boxing appearance formed part of a wider visit to Nigeria that blended sport, community work and cultural reconnection.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DdFQfB5yjLt/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Alongside the sparring session, Brown hosted a youth basketball camp in the area, working directly with local young athletes and sharing training skills.

The most significant cultural moment came earlier when he was received by the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the ancient palace in Ile-Ife.

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Jaylen Brown was named Finals MVP as the Boston Celtics won the NBA title in 2024

Brown’s trip comes after a transformative off-season in which he was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers.