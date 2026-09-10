It is time for him — Pochettino ignores Mbappe campaign, backs different candidate for Ballon d'Or

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his pick to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Pochettino has thrown his weight behind Harry Kane for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, overlooking Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, after the striker made a case for himself to win the award.

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The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager believes it is finally time for Kane to claim the prestigious individual award.

Kane enjoyed a sensational 2025-26 season, scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich as the club completed a domestic double by winning the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. He also netted six times as England finished third at the 2026 World Cup.

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Harry Kane (Photo Credit: Bayern/X)

Pochettino backs Harry Kane to win Ballon d'Or

Speaking to ESPN, Pochettino said: “My wish, I hope yes [he wins it].“I think he deserves it as the reward for his career and for all that he has done in football.

“I don’t know if he is going to be punished for the World Cup or the Champions League because he played in both semifinals.

𝗔 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿: 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗞𝗮𝗻𝗲 🏆



These numbers deserve a Ballon d'Or! 💪 pic.twitter.com/J0k3iHjE1n — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) August 12, 2026

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"Maybe he will be punished, I don’t know, but, for me, it’s Harry Kane’s time.

“He deserves it in his career like Modrić or Cannavaro, Benzema. I think if I pick one, then it’s Harry Kane.”

Kane is one of the leading contenders alongside Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and France captain Mbappe, with Lionel Messi seen as having an outside chance.

Mbappe made a case for winning the award, insisting he won more Golden Boots than anyone, but his lack of silverware may be an obstacle as journalists vote for a worthy winner.

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