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Report: Atletico Madrid set condition to reduce Alvarez release clause amid Barcelona interest

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:56 - 16 September 2026
LALIGA giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to slashing Julian Alvarez's release clause.
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Atlético Madrid have reportedly established a goalscoring condition to reduce the heavy release clause in Julián Álvarez's contract following strong summer interest from Barcelona.

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The LALIGA club faced intense speculation regarding the 26-year-old Argentina international during the recent transfer window and have reportedly softened their stance. 

The €500m release clause

Barcelona made a serious move to acquire the forward ahead of the 2026/27 season to bolster their attacking options.

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Atlético Madrid rejected the approach, informing their domestic rivals that they would not negotiate a transfer fee and insisting Barcelona must pay the player's €500 million release clause.

The stance caused controversy, effectively making a transfer impossible due to the substantial compensation fee required to trigger a move.

The 20-goal condition

The Madrid club are now prepared to soften their stance if the forward meets a specific performance target.

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According to Spanish broadcaster El Chiringuito, Atlético Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has promised to reduce the release clause if Álvarez scores at least 20 goals across all competitions during the current 2026/27 season.

Álvarez's Atlético track record

The goalscoring target reflects the forward's established output since arriving at the Estádio Metropolitano.

Álvarez secured 20 goals and provided nine assists across 49 appearances during the 2025/26 campaign.

This followed a prolific debut 2024/25 season where he produced 29 goals for the club after completing his transfer from Manchester City.

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The Argentine is currently working towards the new target, recently featuring in Atlético's 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Liverpool on September 9.

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