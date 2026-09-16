Actress Shailene Woodley responds to allegations she asked ex-fiancée Aaron Rodgers to let her sleep with another man

The actress responded just days after being accused by former lover Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley has finally addressed the explosive claims Aaron Rodgers made about their failed engagement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her response came at a pre-Emmys fundraiser, days after the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback publicly offered his version of why their relationship fell apart.

Woodley breaks silence

Woodley was arriving at a pre-Emmys fundraiser on Sunday when a reporter called out, “Any comment about Aaron Rodgers?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Video published by TMZ showed the actress stop and turn towards the question before laughing and continuing on her way. She did not provide any further response.

Her brief reaction came shortly after Rodgers discussed their relationship in detail on Steelers teammate Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast.

Rodgers disputed Woodley's previous account of their breakup and claimed the relationship changed almost immediately after she accepted his proposal.

“I propose, and she says yes,” Rodgers told Heyward. “She maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Not a couple days after that, she tells me, you know, ‘Before we get married I got to go fck this guy,’” he said.

Rodgers claimed Woodley stopped wearing her engagement ring roughly three months later and said subsequent efforts to repair the relationship were unsuccessful.

He also disputed the timeline surrounding their eventual split, saying, “There wasn't even a relationship in ’22 to break off.”

Rodgers and Woodley tell different stories

Woodley has previously spoken about the emotional impact of the breakup, although she has not publicly provided the detailed account Rodgers recently shared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a 2024 interview with Outside, the actress described the experience as “traumatic” and discussed how deeply the breakup affected her.

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” Woodley said. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

Rodgers rejected the suggestion that he simply walked away and left Woodley to deal with the consequences.

“Her story is that I ruined her life and gave her a crazy depression because I left her,” he said, before explaining his version of how the engagement unravelled.

The former couple's relationship began in 2020 and became public after their engagement was confirmed in 2021, before they eventually went their separate ways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodgers has since taken a different approach to his personal life. The quarterback says he is married to a woman named Brittani, whose identity he has largely kept private, describing her as “the most incredible wife” and crediting her with bringing stability to his life.