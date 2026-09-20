AC Milan vs Lecce: Chukwueze shines as Amorim returns to winning ways

Ruben Amorim's AC Milan secured a dominant victory against Lecce ahead of the international break.

Samuel Chukwueze kept his place in the XI as AC Milan cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Lecce on Sunday evening, marking the 100th anniversary of the San Siro with a dominant performance that eased the mounting pressure on Rúben Amorim.

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Key match details

The hosts wasted no time establishing control and treating the celebratory home crowd to an early breakthrough.

In the 14th minute, Christian Pulisic brilliantly brought down an aerial through ball and finished clinically with his very next touch to give Milan a 1-0 lead.

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From that point on, the Rossoneri maintained complete command, boasting 69% possession and neutralising Lecce's attack so thoroughly that the visitors were restricted to a mere 0.17 expected goals.

Chukwueze was instrumental in sustaining this dominance. Operating as a wingback, the Nigerian star tirelessly stretched the pitch, providing a constant wide outlet and pinning back Lecce defender Antonino Gallo.

His energetic shift lasted until the 86th minute, when he departed the field to a warm reception, making way for teenage striker Francesco Camarda.

By the time Chukwueze exited, the match had long been decided. Adrien Rabiot doubled Milan's advantage in the 61st minute, shifting the momentum out of Lecce's reach.

Shortly after coming off the bench, Diego Moreira, who had rescued a point for Milan against Lazio the previous week, wrapped up the scoring in the 73rd minute, cementing the composed 3-0 rout.

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The emphatic victory ensures Milan head into the upcoming break with a much-needed dose of positivity.