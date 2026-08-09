Inaccurate passes, slow decisions - Nigerians blast Michelle Alozie after Super Falcons’ WAFCON shock exit
Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has come under criticism from some Nigerian supporters following Nigeria’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Sunday.
This loss is on the NFF. No proper preparations for the team ahead of this tournament, and you expect them to go out and win as usual. Shame on you @nff— Realtuanta (@realtuanta) August 9, 2026
The coach too Justin Madugu is a clueless and useless coach. No style, game plan, tactics, formation of play. Just kick and… pic.twitter.com/Zk1Nn4p2jh
The defeat ended Nigeria’s hopes of winning a record-extending 11th continental title and means the Super Falcons must now navigate the African play-offs in their bid to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Cameroon secured victory through Myriam Nyadjou’s 19th-minute free-kick, which proved enough to send the Indomitable Lionesses into the semi-finals.
Alozie becomes focus of online criticism
Some Nigerian football fans took to social media to express their frustration with the Super Falcons’ performance, with Alozie becoming one of the players singled out.
One supporter wrote: “I said it. Alozie is slow. very slow. most of her passes are inaccurate.”
i said it. Alozie is slow. very slow. most of— ANIKE (@dboss_anike) August 9, 2026
her passes are inaccurate
Other reactions questioned the defender’s decision-making and distribution as Nigeria struggled to find a way through Cameroon’s organised defence.
Nnadozie has been shit in this tour.— Tee B (@TEEBEE11111) August 9, 2026
Alozie is always slow in making decision even to decide on which leg to use.
Payne had a good game against Egypt and deserves to start this match.
Cameroon please anywhere Una tie alozie I lose her in Jesus name amen #WAFCON #CMRNGA— that_pillsguy (@that_pillsguy) August 9, 2026
Amen o!— Sylvez (@sylvez92) August 9, 2026
Because I no understand Wetin my baby girl dey play o!
That yellow card shown to Alozie was so unnecessary from a senior player like her plus other errors she’s been making.
Baby girl wake up please!
Alozie is gradually getting unprofessional. A yellow in the last match, and another one today.— Blessing Ọláoyè (@Blezybest) August 9, 2026
Two avoidable fouls. #WAFCON2026
Still the team is badly coached— Mr. Sabb (@elsabi176) August 9, 2026
Also Alozie is poor
No wonder Asisat Oshoala and Ajibade are the ones that ever played in a good team— Olamide🔥🔥🔥 (@Ameboibadan) August 9, 2026
These ones Alozie and Esther can't see shirt at all in Barcelona or any serious team, US club that they are playing is what fit them #CMRNGA
Rinsola, Esther, Alozie, all very unserious footballers.— The Damilare Omole (@Omole_DF) August 9, 2026
Make dem help me chase Ohale commot this team now at least, and why is Orderga in this tournament?
Nnadozie, I have no words.
Nigeria struggle to find an equaliser
The Super Falcons enjoyed a significant share of possession and created opportunities after falling behind, but they were unable to convert their pressure into a goal.
Cameroon defended resolutely and protected their advantage until the final whistle, frustrating Nigeria's attempts to force the match into extra time.
The result was particularly painful for the defending champions, who had recovered impressively from a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening Group C fixture.
Nigeria subsequently defeated Zambia 1-0 before producing an emphatic 6-2 victory over Egypt to secure qualification for the knockout stages.
Alozie had earlier impressed
The criticism comes after Alozie had produced an important performance earlier in the tournament.
The defender was named Woman of the Match following Nigeria's crucial 1-0 victory over Zambia.
Nigeria's quarter-final defeat carries consequences beyond the WAFCON title race.