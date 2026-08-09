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Inaccurate passes, slow decisions - Nigerians blast Michelle Alozie after Super Falcons’ WAFCON shock exit

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 20:22 - 09 August 2026
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Michelle Alozie has faced criticism from some Nigerian fans after the Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the WAFCON 2026 quarter-finals.
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Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has come under criticism from some Nigerian supporters following Nigeria’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Sunday.

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The defeat ended Nigeria’s hopes of winning a record-extending 11th continental title and means the Super Falcons must now navigate the African play-offs in their bid to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Cameroon secured victory through Myriam Nyadjou’s 19th-minute free-kick, which proved enough to send the Indomitable Lionesses into the semi-finals.

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Alozie becomes focus of online criticism

Some Nigerian football fans took to social media to express their frustration with the Super Falcons’ performance, with Alozie becoming one of the players singled out.

One supporter wrote: “I said it. Alozie is slow. very slow. most of her passes are inaccurate.”

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Other reactions questioned the defender’s decision-making and distribution as Nigeria struggled to find a way through Cameroon’s organised defence.

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Nigeria struggle to find an equaliser

The Super Falcons enjoyed a significant share of possession and created opportunities after falling behind, but they were unable to convert their pressure into a goal.

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Cameroon defended resolutely and protected their advantage until the final whistle, frustrating Nigeria's attempts to force the match into extra time.

The result was particularly painful for the defending champions, who had recovered impressively from a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening Group C fixture.

Nigeria subsequently defeated Zambia 1-0 before producing an emphatic 6-2 victory over Egypt to secure qualification for the knockout stages.

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Alozie had earlier impressed

The criticism comes after Alozie had produced an important performance earlier in the tournament.

The defender was named Woman of the Match following Nigeria's crucial 1-0 victory over Zambia.

Nigeria's quarter-final defeat carries consequences beyond the WAFCON title race.

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