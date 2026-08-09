Most selfish - Esther Okoronkwo under fire after Super Falcons’ shock WAFCON exit
Super Falcons midfielder Esther Okoronkwo has come under heavy criticism from Nigerian football fans following Nigeria’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.
The defeat ended Nigeria’s hopes of defending their continental title and also denied the Super Falcons automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Cameroon secured victory through Myriam Nyadjou’s 19th-minute free-kick, with Nigeria unable to find an equaliser despite dominating significant periods of the encounter.
Okoronkwo under fire
Okoronkwo became one of the main subjects of discussion after a late opportunity in stoppage time.
Just one touch assist to Asisat Oshoala right there!! Esther Okoronkwo, I’m highly disappointed.— BIG STEF ❤️ (@REAL_BIG_STEF) August 9, 2026
That's why Nigeria football keep failing 💔 pic.twitter.com/h9lfaCYqOB
With Nigeria chasing an equaliser, the midfielder found herself in a promising position inside the Cameroon penalty area. She attempted to finish the chance herself rather than playing the ball across to Asisat Oshoala, who appeared to be in a potentially better position.
The opportunity was not converted, prompting an angry reaction from some supporters on social media.
This Esther Okoronkwo is the most selfish player there is.— God’s Own .💡&❤️ (@Marylinbeckas) August 9, 2026
In a time like this, what importance does it make with who scores a goal?
What would it have cost her to pass that ball to Asisat Oshoala
No, she wants to score it herself. Now we’re out.
Rubbish.#WAFCON
#CMRNGA pic.twitter.com/RBmf2KfxOS
Esther Okoronkwo should have just pass to Oshoala instead she wanted to be the hero of the game.— Precious Jeremiah (@PjayTalks) August 9, 2026
Oya na, make una pack una bag go dance for Tiktok.
Just like Alexander Sorloth of Norway vs England, ignoring Haaland for selfishness, Esther Okoronkwo was seeking personal glory when she could easily see Oshoala beside her. Such team never deserve to go through.— Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) August 9, 2026
One clean touch to Asisat and she blew it!! So disappointed in Esther Okoronkwo.— King Hezekiah 👑 (@Hezekiah222) August 9, 2026
Typical behavior of Noni Madueke of Arsenal Fc when he was in Chelsea #CMRNGA || Alozie || No World Cup pic.twitter.com/PNulsNBxBh
Nothing concerns me with any other analysis,— T'Oluwalope (@EmeritusTolu) August 9, 2026
Esther Okoronkwo sent the girls home with her foolishness.
I will always hate it when players are daft, it's why I don't applaud it even when the foolishness leads to a goal.
100 out of 100 times, when facing a goalie and your…
This particular girl Esther Okoronkwo has been terrible throughout the tournament but yes the coach keeps on using her not even anywhere else but as a number nine, imagine throwing away an open net and also playing as if you are on the air. Shit pic.twitter.com/NoP7EQX78G— Winning-Goal (@WinningG0al) August 9, 2026
The criticism, however, reflected the frustration surrounding the entire team's performance rather than an officially established reason for Nigeria's defeat.
Nigeria's difficult night
The Super Falcons entered the quarter-final with renewed confidence after recovering from a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening Group C fixture.
They responded with a 1-0 victory over Zambia before producing an impressive 6-2 win against Egypt to reach the knockout stage.
Against Cameroon, however, Nigeria struggled to turn their possession and attacking pressure into goals.
The Indomitable Lionesses defended resolutely after taking the lead and successfully protected their advantage until the final whistle.
The result brought an end to Nigeria's pursuit of an 11th WAFCON title.
Okoronkwo among players facing scrutiny
Okoronkwo was not the only Super Falcons player to attract criticism following the defeat.
Michelle Alozie also faced negative reactions from some supporters, while questions were raised about Nigeria's overall attacking play, decision-making and tactical approach.