Most selfish - Esther Okoronkwo under fire after Super Falcons’ shock WAFCON exit

This Esther Okoronkwo is the most selfish player there is.



In a time like this, what importance does it make with who scores a goal?



What would it have cost her to pass that ball to Asisat Oshoala

No, she wants to score it herself. Now we’re out.

Rubbish.#WAFCON

#CMRNGA pic.twitter.com/RBmf2KfxOS