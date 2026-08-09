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Most selfish - Esther Okoronkwo under fire after Super Falcons’ shock WAFCON exit

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 20:44 - 09 August 2026
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Esther Okoronkwo has faced criticism from Nigerian fans following the Super Falcons’ 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Cameroon at WAFCON 2026.
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Super Falcons midfielder Esther Okoronkwo has come under heavy criticism from Nigerian football fans following Nigeria’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

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The defeat ended Nigeria’s hopes of defending their continental title and also denied the Super Falcons automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Cameroon secured victory through Myriam Nyadjou’s 19th-minute free-kick, with Nigeria unable to find an equaliser despite dominating significant periods of the encounter.

Okoronkwo under fire

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Okoronkwo became one of the main subjects of discussion after a late opportunity in stoppage time.

With Nigeria chasing an equaliser, the midfielder found herself in a promising position inside the Cameroon penalty area. She attempted to finish the chance herself rather than playing the ball across to Asisat Oshoala, who appeared to be in a potentially better position.

The opportunity was not converted, prompting an angry reaction from some supporters on social media.

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The criticism, however, reflected the frustration surrounding the entire team's performance rather than an officially established reason for Nigeria's defeat.

Nigeria's difficult night

The Super Falcons entered the quarter-final with renewed confidence after recovering from a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening Group C fixture.

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They responded with a 1-0 victory over Zambia before producing an impressive 6-2 win against Egypt to reach the knockout stage.

Against Cameroon, however, Nigeria struggled to turn their possession and attacking pressure into goals.

The Indomitable Lionesses defended resolutely after taking the lead and successfully protected their advantage until the final whistle.

The result brought an end to Nigeria's pursuit of an 11th WAFCON title.

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Okoronkwo among players facing scrutiny

Okoronkwo was not the only Super Falcons player to attract criticism following the defeat.

Michelle Alozie also faced negative reactions from some supporters, while questions were raised about Nigeria's overall attacking play, decision-making and tactical approach.

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