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‘He has a chance to play’ - Bayer Leverkusen chief reveals what Boniface needs to secure starting spot

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:50 - 25 June 2026
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Bayer Leverkusen chief reveals what Boniface needs
Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, has outlined the path back to the starting lineup for striker Victor Boniface, emphasising the need for him to return to peak physical condition ahead of the new season.
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Boniface was a key figure in Leverkusen's historic unbeaten Bundesliga title-winning campaign after joining the club in the summer of 2023. 

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However, the Super Eagles star faced a lot of difficulties with injury, leading to him being loaned to Werder Bremen.

Following a significant adductor injury that sidelined him for a large portion of the 2023/24 season, Boniface's physical state has been a topic of discussion.

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Rolfes speaks on Boniface's role

Rolfes has confirmed that the striker's recovery is progressing well, but highlighted areas that require improvement.

"The knee looks pretty good today. But the weight is a bit of his weak spot. It's our goal to get him back in top form. 

“Then he has a chance to play for many teams," the 44-year-old director told Sport Bild, as reported by Rheinpfalz.

Victor Boniface | Image: Imago
Victor Boniface | Image: Imago
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The Leverkusen chief also praised Boniface's immense contribution to their championship season and confirmed they remain in close contact.

"We text every few days. We will never forget what Boniface did for us in the season we won the league. That's when he embodied what we needed, this attack mode," Rolfes added.

Boniface, whose contract at the Bay Arena is valid until the summer of 2028, will be looking to put his injury troubles behind him and rediscover the form that made him one of the Bundesliga's most feared forwards.

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