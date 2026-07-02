'The award for first to return goes to' — Forgotten Super Eagles striker Boniface beats Leverkusen teammates to preseason

It is a fresh start for the Nigerian striker after a frustrating loan spell at Werder Bremen and a year disrupted by injuries and uncertainty.

Bayer Leverkusen have welcomed Victor Boniface back to camp, and they did it with a playful social media post celebrating his early return.

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“The award for the first player to return to training goes to…” the club wrote, as the Nigerian striker became the first man through the door ahead of preseason.

It is a significant moment for Boniface, who is now back with his parent club after a difficult 2025/26 loan spell at Werder Bremen.

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The move was supposed to help him reset, but instead it brought frustration, no goals in 11 appearances and a knee injury that required surgery in December.

A badly disrupted year for Boniface

Boniface’s return comes after a turbulent period that also saw failed transfer moves to AC Milan and Al-Nassr, both of which were halted by medical and fitness concerns.

For a player who looked like one of Europe’s most exciting forwards during Leverkusen’s unbeaten 2023/24 title-winning run, the last year has been a sharp downturn.

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Victor Boniface is back at Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen still believe the story is not finished. Boniface remains under contract until 2028, and the club is now focused on helping him rediscover the physical condition and sharpness that once made him so dangerous.

Fitness will be key

Sporting director Simon Rolfes has already made it clear what the priority is. He said the knee itself is in decent shape, but weight and conditioning remain central to Boniface’s comeback.

Boniface struggled for game time and form at Wolfsburg.

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“The knee looks pretty good today. But the weight is a bit of his weak spot. It's our goal to get him back in top form,” Rolfes said.

That means this preseason is crucial. Boniface will need to show that he is ready physically and mentally if he wants to force his way back into the squad and into the plans for the new season.

A fresh chance

Leverkusen are coming off a sixth-place Bundesliga finish and will play in the UEFA Europa League next season, which gives them a rebuilding job with real ambition behind it.

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Boniface could still be part of that, but only if he uses preseason to make a strong case.

The striker himself has described the last year as a “crazy season,” and that feels accurate.