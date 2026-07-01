Super Eagles will return stronger for 2030 World Cup - Nigerian senator

Senator Ned Nwoko has expressed disappointment over the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Ned Nwoko, has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles will recover from their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and return stronger at the next edition in 2030.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Eagles players in preparations || X

The Delta North senator admitted Nigeria's absence from the global tournament was disappointing but insisted it should serve as motivation for the country's football authorities and players to improve.

'We have to work harder' - Nwoko

Speaking after touring the newly completed NFF/FIFA 68-room hostel and football pitches, Nwoko said missing the World Cup was painful but stressed that qualification should not be taken for granted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Not everyone will be at the World Cup at the same time. We have to work hard, hope and pray that we'll be there next time," Nwoko said.

The lawmaker, who founded Nigeria's first sports university in Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State, believes the Super Eagles can learn valuable lessons from the setback.

Nwoko praised the performances of several African nations at the ongoing tournament, saying their success proves that consistent planning and preparation can produce positive results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akor Adams scores for Super Eagles || imago

He added, "There is an element of luck in football. We have to work and prepare well. No country is small in football now. You can see what Morocco, Cape Verde and Paraguay are doing at the ongoing World Cup."

The senator expressed confidence that Nigeria can emulate those achievements in future tournaments.

"So, we are going to get there next time and make a statement. But we have to be intentional."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the national team's fortunes, Nwoko urged the Nigerian government to increase its commitment to sports development, describing it as a powerful tool for youth empowerment.