‘Write an excuse for school’ - Tuchel begs parents to allow kids stay up to watch England

England manager Thomas Tuchel has called on parents to "write an excuse for school" and allow their children to watch the Three Lions' crucial World Cup last-16 match against Mexico.

England's progression was sealed by captain Harry Kane, who scored twice in the final 15 minutes to overturn an early deficit and secure a 2-1 victory.

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After Brian Cipenga stunned the Three Lions with a seventh-minute opener for DR Congo, Kane's clinical finishing turned the tide.

The result was a landmark achievement, marking only the second time England has won a World Cup match after conceding first, the other being the 1966 final.

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Tuchel wants kids to watch England game

As his team prepares to face the co-hosts in the formidable Azteca Stadium, Tuchel believes the backing of the nation's youngest fans could be a key factor.

England secured their place in the knockout stage after a dramatic comeback victory over DR Congo.

With the high-stakes match scheduled for the early hours of Monday morning in the UK, the German coach made a light-hearted appeal for football to take precedence over bedtime routines.

Thomas Tuchel || imago

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"Write an excuse for school and let them watch football," Tuchel stated after the win. "They have so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years.

“Let them watch, there will be a big, big match in four days, and we need the support of everyone and especially of the children."

The reward for England's victory is a daunting trip to Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca in the round of 16.