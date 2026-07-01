2026 FIFA World Cup: He is better — Declan Rice star slams Tuchel for ongoing tactical 'error'

Afrobeats act Odumodublvck criticised Thomas Tuchel for his selection decisions.

Afrobeats superstar Odumodublvck criticised England manager Thomas Tuchel for his reluctance to utilise Kobbie Mainoo at the 2026 World Cup.

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The Nigerian rapper questioned the team's tactical setup, specifically targeting the decision to start Elliot Anderson in midfield in Mainoo's stead.

England advanced to the Round of 16 following a 2-1 victory over DR Congo, but Mainoo has struggled for minutes throughout the tournament in North America.

Tuchel has consistently preferred Anderson to partner Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice in the centre of the pitch.

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What Odumodublvck said

Speaking on the tactical imbalance, Odumodublvck expressed his frustration with the team selection and Rice's advanced role.

"Mainoo is a better player than Elliot. How is he not playing at the World Cup? He doesn't know his best team," Odumodublvck told ESPN UK.

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"Let me say that, cat out of the bag: he doesn't. Elliot Anderson is not meant to be starting. He's meant to be Declan Rice playing at that pivot like a general, like at Arsenal."

The rapper highlighted how opposition teams react differently to the two midfielders in possession.

"How is Kobbie Mainoo not starting!" 🗣️



@odumodublvck wants Thomas Tuchel to change up England's midfield 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/mXUpJUP8Iv — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 1, 2026

"When Declan holds the ball, everybody's going back; our opposition are going back. When Elliot holds the ball, the opposition are coming to meet him," he continued.

"Elliot should go to the bench. Kobbie Mainoo, Euro 2024 finalist: bring him in. Come and play that ball, tiki-taka. Come and do things."

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Odumodublvck also questioned the logic of deploying Rice further forward, drawing a comparison to former Barcelona playmaker Andrés Iniesta.

"They are playing Declan Rice. Number 8 is where Iniesta is. What do you want Declan to do with the ball?" he concluded.

Kobbiee Mainoo || Imago

Mainoo's path to the tournament

Mainoo's lack of playing time under Tuchel mirrors the early stages of his 2025/26 club campaign.

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The Manchester United midfielder was initially snubbed by club manager Ruben Amorim before delivering a strong second half of the season under Michael Carrick to secure his spot in the England squad.

Despite his renewed club form, he has remained on the periphery of the national team setup.