'Osimhen plays with an amateur spirit' – Galatasaray warned against making Super Eagles star captain

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray have been warned against rewarding Victor Osimhen's recent performances with the captain's armband

Prominent Turkish sports journalist Bülent Timurlenk has warned Galatasaray against appointing Nigeria international striker Victor Osimhen as the club's new captain.

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The Turkish champions are currently in the process of selecting a leadership successor for the upcoming campaign following the high-profile departure of Argentine forward Mauro Icardi.

Passion and Temperament Create Captaincy Dilemma

While manager Okan Buruk recently acknowledged that the 2023 African Footballer of the Year possesses the natural leadership qualities to help fill the void, Timurlenk argues that the striker's volatile on-field temperament remains a significant risk.

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Despite praising the Nigerian's commitment and staggering performance levels since arriving in Istanbul, the pundit believes a captain must exert greater emotional control.

Speaking to Turkish outlet Sabah, Timurlenk broke down the specific obstacles preventing the forward from taking the armband, saying, "While Osimhen wholeheartedly deserves the captaincy, his body language and inability to control his anger in his interactions with referees, opponents, and sometimes teammates, are obstacles to being a good captain.

“Osimhen plays professionally but with an amateur spirit. The technical staff will certainly want to honor him with the armband, but the practical reality on the field is that Abdülkerim is Galatasaray's first captain."

International Pedigree Versus Domestic Reality

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The marquee striker successfully captained the Super Eagles in two of their last four competitive continental matches, leading Nigeria out against Uganda and Morocco during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Timurlenk believes that Türkey international centre-back Abdülkerim Bardakcı, who filled in as skipper on multiple occasions last season, remains the safer, more level-headed choice for the day-to-day demands of the Super Lig.