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Premier League: Why Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick was promoted to play with the big boys

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:44 - 11 July 2026
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Brentford explain the reasoning behind handing Nigerian defender Benjamin Fredrick his shot at the top flight.
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Brentford boss Keith Andrews has provided insight into why Nigeria and Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick will now play with the big boys in the Premier League, after the club confirmed his promotion to the senior squad.

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Speaking after the development was confirmed on Friday evening, Andrews explained the thinking behind the decision.

'We see a lot of potential in him and where we can bring his game to,' Andrews said. 'He's already played senior international football and was a big part of Nigeria's team in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

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'Last season, he had a really productive loan in Belgium that was unfortunately cut short due to injury.'

FROM KADUNA TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Fredrick's journey to the top flight has been anything but conventional. A product of Simoiben Football Academy in his hometown of Kaduna, the defender spent the 2021/22 season at Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC before moving to Nasarawa United in Nigeria's top flight.

Benjamin Fredrick pens 4-year deal with Brentford.
Benjamin Fredrick pens 4-year deal with Brentford.

He featured at both centre-back and right-back during the following campaign, while also representing his country at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished third.

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Fredrick initially joined Brentford B on loan in August 2023. During an impressive first season under Neil MacFarlane, he was named on the bench for two Premier League games and two FA Cup ties, before Brentford made the move permanent in April 2024.

He continued to excel in 2024/25, featuring in two more Premier League matchday squads and playing a pivotal role as the young Bees reached the Premier League Cup final and won the Under-21 Professional Development League national title.

In May 2025, Fredrick was named Brentford B Players' Player of the Year and, later that month, made his senior international debut for Nigeria in a penalty shoot-out victory over Jamaica in the Unity Cup final at Gtech Community Stadium.

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COACH HAILS 'BRAVE' YOUNG DEFENDER

Brentford B coach Sam Saunders also spoke on why Fredrick had earned his promotion, praising both his character and his growing ability on the pitch.

'He's an amazing character, a really likeable lad, very coachable, a top guy who is such a brave young player at such a young age,' Saunders said. 

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'He's got outstanding attributes in his one-v-one defending and is getting better and better all the time.

'Benji has already proved that he can go and play internationally and do really well, so we're really excited to see where that leads him in his career.'

Benjamin Fredrick. (Photo Credit: Brentford/X)

With senior international football, a productive loan spell and consistent progress through Brentford's academy system already behind him, Fredrick now gets his chance to prove himself among the Premier League's elite.

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