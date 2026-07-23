Argentine icon announces retirement days after World Cup final defeat to Spain

Following the 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain, the Argentine icon decided to end his international career

Argentina defender Nicolás Otamendi has announced his retirement from international football following his country's heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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The veteran centre-back confirmed his decision in an emotional farewell message, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career with La Albiceleste.

Otamendi bids farewell after World Cup heartbreak

The newly signed River Plate defender revealed that the World Cup final would be his final appearance for Argentina, admitting that writing his farewell message was the hardest moment of his career.

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Reflecting on his journey with the national team, Otamendi described representing Argentina as the greatest privilege football had given him.

"From a very young age, I dreamed of wearing the Argentina national team shirt. It was the greatest privilege football gave me. I defended it with my soul, with pride, and with the responsibility of knowing what it means to millions of Argentinians," he wrote.

The experienced defender also addressed Argentina's 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain, insisting he had no regrets despite the painful ending.

"Fate wanted my last match to be a World Cup final. It wasn't the result we wanted, but I leave with my head held high knowing that this group gave everything until the very last second."

Emotional message to fans and future generations

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Otamendi stressed that he leaves international football with the satisfaction of having always given everything for his country.

"I never held back a single drop of effort, I never stopped believing, and I never stopped feeling this shirt as the greatest honour of my life," he said.

The 2022 World Cup winner also thanked Argentina's supporters for standing by the team throughout his international career, saying their passion made the players feel as though "millions" were fighting alongside them every time the national anthem played.

He also expressed gratitude to his family for their unwavering support before offering words of encouragement to the next generation of Argentina internationals.

"Never stop believing. There will be blows that will seem impossible to overcome, but this shirt always rewards those who defend it with humility, sacrifice and love," he wrote.

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