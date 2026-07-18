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‘He's talking nonsense’ - Croatian legend slams Tuchel's dismissal of third-place match

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:40 - 18 July 2026
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Croatian legend slams Tuchel
Croatian football legend Davor Suker has fiercely criticised England manager Thomas Tuchel, accusing him of elitism after the German coach dismissed the significance of the World Cup third-place play-off.
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England lost their chance of playing in the final of the World Cup after losing 2-1 to Argentina in the semi-final.

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The loss meant that the Three Lions would have to face France to determine the bronze medal winner.

Tuchel then made a statement that neither England nor their opponents, France, were motivated to compete for a bronze medal. 

Suker hits out at Tuchel’s statement

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Suker, who famously won the Golden Boot while leading Croatia to a third-place finish at the 1998 World Cup, was incensed by the remarks. 

In a sharp rebuke, the former Real Madrid star offered his perspective on what he sees as a growing arrogance among football's elite.

"Give me the floor," Suker told Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri. "I think the rich don't want to play when they lose."

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"Some have so many trophies and are so rich that this match means nothing to them," Suker explained. 

"My message to them is to be quiet, to respect all 211 participants, and to understand that the world doesn't belong only to them. 

Tuchel, England manager || imago
Tuchel, England manager || imago

“The world also belongs to the medium-sized nations, the small ones, and those who simply enjoy football."

Suker emphasised that the achievement of finishing third will be cherished by the winning team for years to come, regardless of any current disappointment.

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"This match can be very important. After 1998 and the game against the Netherlands, we fought for third place, and today I can speak about it with pride," he recalled. 

"Whoever wins third place, I assure you that in 20 years, when they are older, they will certainly remember that bronze medal. That's why, in this whole story, coach Tuchel isn't important. He's talking nonsense."

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