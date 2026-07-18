Messi is the second-best player of all time, Maradona declares ahead of World Cup final

Lionel Messi seems incapable of shaking off comparisons to Diego Maradona

Diego Armando Maradona Jr has hailed Lionel Messi as an absolute titan of modern football, though he firmly maintains that his late father, Diego Maradona, remains the undisputed greatest player to ever grace the sport.

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The comments come at a time of peak football fever, just hours before Messi leads Argentina into a highly anticipated World Cup final showdown against Spain.

A Formidable Champion, But Number Two

In an exclusive interview with Italian publication La Repubblica, Maradona Jr admitted that while he normally avoids contrasting the two iconic figures out of respect for both men's wishes, Messi's unmatched modern longevity has definitively settled the debate for the second-place spot.

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He explained, "I don't like comparisons and I understand that Leo has also asked to avoid them. Messi can be proud of becoming a formidable champion; now, without a doubt, he is the second-best player of all time."

Looking ahead to Sunday's grand finale, Maradona Jr described the clash between the reigning world champions and the European giants as a balanced "fifty-fifty" encounter, adding that he envies neutral spectators who will get to witness the spectacle without the intense stress felt by Argentine fans.

From Buenos Aires to the Streets of Naples

Maradona Jr also predicted that the city of Naples will completely align itself with Argentina this weekend, keeping alive a deep cultural bond forged during his father’s historic stint with Napoli.

Diego Maradona remains a mythical figure in the Italian city, having single-handedly guided the club to its first-ever Serie A titles in the late 1980s.

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"That's only right, in Maradona's name," his son added, reflecting on the enduring legacy that transformed the region. "It's an eternal affection that my father earned like no one else. He showed in Naples that he could become elite and hold his head high even off the pitch. He paved the way."