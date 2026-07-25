WAFCON 2026: Minimum seven points? Super Falcons carry Nigeria’s hopes again

With Asisat Oshoala, Jennifer Echegini and Rasheedat Ajibade in the spotlight, expectations are sky-high before the opener against Zambia.

With just 24 hours to the start of WAFCON 2026, Nigeria’s expectations for the Super Falcons could not be clearer: defend the crown, start fast, and look like champions from the first whistle.

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The Super Falcons will arrive in this tournament as the team to beat after battling past Morocco in the 2025 final.

That win strengthened an already rich legacy, but it also raised the standard for what comes next. Anything less than a strong title defence will feel like a disappointment.

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For Nigerians, the message is simple. This is not a tournament to sneak through; it is one to dominate.

What Nigeria wants

The first expectation is points in the group stage. A strong opening against Zambia would set the tone, and many fans will be watching closely to see whether Nigeria can clear the group with authority rather than struggle into the knockout rounds.

There is also a demand for confidence. Supporters want to see a team that plays with purpose, presses with energy, and shows why the Super Falcons remain one of Africa’s most respected women’s teams.

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Michelle Alozie won her first WAFCON with the Super Falcons in 2025 | Credit: IMAGO

The mood online is even more ambitious. Some fans are already talking about at least seven points from the group stage, while others want a statement win that reminds everyone Nigeria are still the standard in African women’s football.

Oshoala, Ajibade and the leaders

Much of the pressure will fall on the senior names. Asisat Oshoala remains the headline act, the kind of player who can change a match in a single movement, while Rasheedat Ajibade, skipper of the side, brings drive, skill and leadership from the front line.

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That is why the team’s big names matter so much. When the stars deliver, Nigeria usually look composed and dangerous; when they do not, the team can become too cautious in key moments.

Asisat Oshoala and Ajibade in Super Falcons of Nigeria

The same goes for the rest of the core group. Justine Madugu needs his leaders to set the tone early, because Nigeria’s route to an eleventh WAFCON title will depend on experience, discipline and ruthless finishing.

Zambia first, then everything else

Nigeria’s opening game against Zambia will tell fans a lot about where this team is mentally. Zambia are not expected to roll over, and a difficult first match could test the Falcons’ patience and game management.

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That is why the first 90 minutes matter so much. A sharp start would calm the noise, build momentum and send a message to the rest of the tournament that Nigeria are not here merely to participate

For many Nigerians, the Super Falcons remain the one national team still delivering consistent pride. That brings love, but it also brings pressure, because the expectations around this squad are always higher than anywhere else.

Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu || imago

So the mission is not subtle. Win convincingly, defend the title, and keep the trophy chase alive. With Oshoala, Ajibade and company leading the charge, Nigeria will expect nothing less than another serious run at the crown.

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