'A flex from the Super Falcons' - Sky Sports hails Nigeria's confidence ahead of WAFCON 2026

Super Falcons have received praise from Sky Sports Football ahead of WAFCON 2026.

Sky Sports Football has praised Nigeria's Super Falcons with the caption "A flex from the Super Falcons" after sharing images of the team's preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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The media organisation shared eye-catching images of the ten-time African champions during their preparations, with the simple but powerful caption drawing attention across social media.

A flex from the Super Falcons 🤩🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/iv1nd9N0CH — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 25, 2026

The post reflected the confidence surrounding the Nigerian squad as they continue fine-tuning preparations for the continental tournament, where they will be aiming to reclaim the African title.

Super Falcons building momentum

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The Super Falcons have enjoyed an encouraging build-up to the competition, with head coach Justine Madugu overseeing an intensive training camp in Morocco.

The squad recorded a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Tanzania's Twiga Stars in a friendly match, providing another positive sign ahead of their opening group fixture.

The squad features experienced stars such as captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, midfielder Deborah Abiodun, and forward Asisat Oshoala alongside an exciting crop of emerging talents.

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The Super Falcons remain the most decorated women's national team on the African continent.

Nigeria has won ten Women's Africa Cup of Nations titles, establishing itself as the benchmark for women's football in Africa while also becoming the only African nation to qualify for every FIFA Women's World Cup since the competition began in 1991.

Nigeria heads into WAFCON 2026 determined to add another trophy to its illustrious history.