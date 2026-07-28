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WAFCON 2026: Chiamaka Nnadozie gets House certificate as Super Falcons reward begins

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:41 - 28 July 2026
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Chiamaka Nnadozie has officially received the house documents promised after Nigeria's 2024 WAFCON victory.
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Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has officially received the documents for the house promised to her following Nigeria's triumph at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the presentation on Monday via its official X account, sharing photographs of NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau and the federation's Director of Competitions, Ruth David, presenting the property certificate to the goalkeeper.

The federation wrote: "NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau presenting to goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie the certificate to the house promised the Super Falcons by the FGN for winning last year's WAFCON title."

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Government fulfils WAFCON reward promise

Following Nigeria's dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over hosts Morocco in the 2024 WAFCON final, President Bola Tinubu announced generous rewards for the victorious team.

Each player was promised a house, $100,000 in cash, and members of the technical and backroom staff were each promised $50,000.

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With the reward package now beginning to materialise, the Super Falcons have turned their attention to defending their African title in Morocco.

The reigning champions will begin their 2026 WAFCON campaign against Malawi before taking on Zambia and Egypt in Group C.

Nigeria is chasing a record-extending 11th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title, while the tournament also serves as Africa's qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, with the four semi-finalists securing automatic qualification.

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