‘It's important to me’ - Okoye claims he wants to return to the Super Eagles team many more times
After being left out of Nigeria's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, Okoye made his comeback in the Super Eagles' 2-1 friendly win against Iran in Antalya, Turkey.
Since his return to club duty, the 24-year-old has been in exceptional form for Udinese in Serie A, delivering a standout performance in a crucial 3-0 victory over AC Milan, making several key saves.
This display was part of a strong run that saw him achieve a personal milestone in Italian football, keeping three consecutive clean sheets for the first time since joining the club in 2023.
Okoye wants more call-ups
Reflecting on his recent international call-up, Okoye expressed his pride and ambition to remain a key part of the Super Eagles setup.
He revealed that he wants to continue being consistent in the national team and looks forward to being called up more.
"I was so pleased to be called up to the national team," Okoye stated in an interview on Udinese Tonight. "It's important to me as a player and as a person. I want to return many more times."
Okoye earned his first cap for Nigeria in a 2019 friendly against Brazil and has since accumulated 16 appearances for his country.
With his impressive performances in one of Europe's top leagues, the Udinese shot-stopper is making a strong case to challenge for the number one spot, currently held by Stanley Nwabali, and secure consistent call-ups in the future.