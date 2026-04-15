‘It's important to me’ - Okoye claims he wants to return to the Super Eagles team many more times

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has voiced his strong desire to become a permanent fixture in the Nigerian national team following his return to the squad during the March international break.

After being left out of Nigeria's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, Okoye made his comeback in the Super Eagles' 2-1 friendly win against Iran in Antalya, Turkey.

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Since his return to club duty, the 24-year-old has been in exceptional form for Udinese in Serie A, delivering a standout performance in a crucial 3-0 victory over AC Milan, making several key saves.

This display was part of a strong run that saw him achieve a personal milestone in Italian football, keeping three consecutive clean sheets for the first time since joining the club in 2023.

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Okoye wants more call-ups

Reflecting on his recent international call-up, Okoye expressed his pride and ambition to remain a key part of the Super Eagles setup.

He revealed that he wants to continue being consistent in the national team and looks forward to being called up more.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye || imago

"I was so pleased to be called up to the national team," Okoye stated in an interview on Udinese Tonight. "It's important to me as a player and as a person. I want to return many more times."

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Okoye earned his first cap for Nigeria in a 2019 friendly against Brazil and has since accumulated 16 appearances for his country.