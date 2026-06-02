Advertisement

USMNT star tips Nigeria to host FIFA World Cup

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:45 - 02 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
If Monaco striker Folarin Balogun has anything to do about it, Nigeria will host the 2042 FIFA World Cup.
Advertisement

USMNT striker Folarin Balogun has openly expressed his desire to see Nigeria host the FIFA World Cup at some point in the future. 

Advertisement

Born in New York and raised in London to Nigerian parents of Yoruba heritage, the 24-year-old forward has proudly embraced his African roots. 

Despite his connection to Nigeria, however, the Monaco striker pledged his international allegiance to the United States. 

He is now expected to play a key role for head coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad as the USA actively prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

Advertisement

When Nigeria can host the World Cup 

Balogun's dream for his parents' homeland will have to wait until at least 2042 due to FIFA's current scheduling framework. 

Historically, South Africa stands as the only African nation to have ever hosted the tournament, successfully staging the iconic 2010 Mundial. 

Morocco is officially set to become the second African country to host World Cup matches when they co-host the 2030 edition alongside Spain and Portugal, effectively preventing an African country from hosting the 2038 edition. 

Advertisement

With the 2034 tournament already claimed by Saudi Arabia, the 2038 edition stands as the next completely unassigned event, but a CAF nation cannot host the edition. 

Consequently, the earliest Nigeria, or any other African nation, could legitimately launch a standalone bid to exclusively host the world's biggest sporting event is the 2042 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
FIFA Club World Cup Nigeria Folarin Balogun USA World Cup Monaco Ligue 1
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Atletico Madrid ask Galatasaray about Osimhen
Football
02.06.2026
Atletico Madrid ask Galatasaray about Osimhen
USMNT star tips Nigeria to host FIFA World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.06.2026
USMNT star tips Nigeria to host FIFA World Cup
Mourinho to Real Madrid causes Iwobi, Bassey to lose manager
Football
02.06.2026
Mourinho to Real Madrid causes Iwobi, Bassey to lose manager
“I don't casually date” — Maya Jama finally breaks silence after breaking up with Rúben Dias
Lifestyle
02.06.2026
“I don't casually date” — Maya Jama finally breaks silence after breaking up with Rúben Dias
Osimhen will not accept pay cut to join Barcelona
Football
02.06.2026
Osimhen will not accept pay cut to join Barcelona
Chelle
Super Eagles
02.06.2026
Chelle vows Super Eagles will go for a win against Poland