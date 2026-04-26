Why we postponed 2026 WAFCON - CAF explains

CAF explains the major reasons for postponing the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations to July–August.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) acting Secretary-General Samson Adamu has explained the reasons for pushing the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to a later date in a move aimed at ensuring optimal conditions for teams and players.

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What CAF said

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Adamu said that the adjustment follows careful evaluation of logistical and organisational challenges that could have affected the tournament’s overall quality.

He explained that the postponement was necessary to guarantee smooth planning and execution.

"It is regrettable that the competition was delayed, I must say. The reason we delayed was that there were circumstances beyond us at the time that would not permit us to have the best competition possible, and also after having a very successful Africa Cup of Nations for the men," he said on SuperSport’s Soccer Africa.

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He added, "It was very important that the Women's AFCON is organised under the right and perfect conditions for the women. What is deserving for this competition, especially the competition that is qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"Sometimes, little discomfort for the greater good is exactly what we did, and this is why the competition has been moved now to July, and we will organise the competition as it has been planned in Morocco, and it is going to be a very good and special competition, and we already had inspection visits. We already had a plan, so it is going to be a really good competition."