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Their name is on the trophy — Arsenal congratulated after West Ham win

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:59 - 10 May 2026
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed Arsenal’s name is on the Premier League trophy after a dramatic win over West Ham.
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Arsenal looked set to drop vital points in the title race as they were held by a resilient West Ham side for over 80 minutes at the London Stadium.

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However, Leandro Trossard produced a moment of brilliance with a superb strike to break the deadlock late in the game.

More drama followed in injury time as West Ham, fighting desperately to avoid relegation, thought they had snatched an equaliser through Callum Wilson.

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The goal was eventually ruled out by VAR following a foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, allowing the Gunners to hold on for a hard-fought three points.

Gary Neville speaks on Arsenal's title chances

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Gary Neville hailed the victory as a defining moment in Arsenal’s season.

“This is one of those moments where Arsenal might think their name is on the trophy,” Neville said.

"The drama… if Arsenal are going to go on and win a title, this is the half. This is the game that will go down in folklore.

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"The late goal, the late VAR decision from Stockley Park from Darren England, and Arsenal get over the line.

“It’s a monumental movement towards a first Premier League title for this great club in 22 years.”

The win keeps Arsenal firmly in control of the title race as they edge closer to ending their long wait for Premier League glory.

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