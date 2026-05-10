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Real Madrid eyes Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:53 - 10 May 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has reportedly impressed during training with Real Madrid’s academy
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Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has taken another major step in his development after reportedly impressing during a training spell with Real Madrid’s youth academy.

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Ronaldo Jr. Photo. Imago

The teenager’s progress has fueled growing excitement around the possibility of one day playing professionally alongside his father, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid Coaches Impressed

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According to reports from Portuguese outlet O JOGO, Ronaldo Jr caught the attention of coaches during his time training in Madrid.

Despite the positive impressions, the 15-year-old is not expected to make a permanent move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Al-Nassr opportunity emerging

Instead, Ronaldo Jr is reportedly set to remain in Saudi Arabia, where he could soon join the senior pre-season preparations of Al-Nassr.

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Such a move would bring him closer to fulfilling Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-standing dream of sharing the pitch with his son at a professional level.

Ronaldo Jr’s rapid development has also attracted interest from several major European clubs.

Reports suggest Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Juventus are all keeping a close watch on the young forward.

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