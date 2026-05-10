Real Madrid eyes Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has reportedly impressed during training with Real Madrid’s academy

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has taken another major step in his development after reportedly impressing during a training spell with Real Madrid’s youth academy.

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Ronaldo Jr. Photo. Imago

The teenager’s progress has fueled growing excitement around the possibility of one day playing professionally alongside his father, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid Coaches Impressed

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According to reports from Portuguese outlet O JOGO, Ronaldo Jr caught the attention of coaches during his time training in Madrid.

Despite the positive impressions, the 15-year-old is not expected to make a permanent move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Al-Nassr opportunity emerging

Instead, Ronaldo Jr is reportedly set to remain in Saudi Arabia, where he could soon join the senior pre-season preparations of Al-Nassr.

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Such a move would bring him closer to fulfilling Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-standing dream of sharing the pitch with his son at a professional level.

Ronaldo Jr’s rapid development has also attracted interest from several major European clubs.