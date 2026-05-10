Real Madrid eyes Cristiano Ronaldo Jr
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has taken another major step in his development after reportedly impressing during a training spell with Real Madrid’s youth academy.
The teenager’s progress has fueled growing excitement around the possibility of one day playing professionally alongside his father, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Real Madrid Coaches Impressed
According to reports from Portuguese outlet O JOGO, Ronaldo Jr caught the attention of coaches during his time training in Madrid.
Despite the positive impressions, the 15-year-old is not expected to make a permanent move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Al-Nassr opportunity emerging
Instead, Ronaldo Jr is reportedly set to remain in Saudi Arabia, where he could soon join the senior pre-season preparations of Al-Nassr.
Such a move would bring him closer to fulfilling Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-standing dream of sharing the pitch with his son at a professional level.
Ronaldo Jr’s rapid development has also attracted interest from several major European clubs.
Reports suggest Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Juventus are all keeping a close watch on the young forward.