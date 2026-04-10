‘I feel complete support’ - Slot claims he has Liverpool owners and fans backing despite call for sack

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has affirmed that he feels fully backed by the club's hierarchy and supporters, despite a challenging run of results that has intensified scrutiny over his future at Anfield.

Slot, who became manager in June 2024 after Jürgen Klopp's departure, led the team to a Premier League title in his debut season.

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However, the club is now in a difficult battle for European qualification, with only seven points separating fifth-placed Liverpool from Bournemouth in 13th.

The team's recent form has been a cause for concern, following a heavy 4-0 quarter-final defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup, followed by a 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

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Slot to remain at Liverpool

Despite the mounting pressure, Slot, whose contract runs until the end of the 2026-27 season, remains confident about his position and praised the fans for their unwavering encouragement.

"I'm repeating myself a lot, but I feel a lot of support. Not only from the owners but from Richard [Hughes] and Michael [Edwards]," Slot stated. "As weird as it might sound, I also feel the support from the fans."

Liverpool manager Arne Slot || Imago

"In Paris, when the players went out for the warm-up and after the 4-0 loss [against Manchester City], the fans immediately started singing 'we love Liverpool' I think it's fair to say we were outplayed for 90 minutes, and they were still singing and clapping for us."

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"The club knows the period of time we're in and in the meantime, I feel complete support," he added.

Arne Slot on the touchline || Imago

Slot believes the defeat to PSG will serve as motivation for his squad as they enter a "defining" part of the season, beginning with a home match against Fulham on Saturday.

"We faced the champions of Europe and we experienced that we were not on the level we should have been," he reflected.

"The good thing is we have four or five days to show we can be much more competitive. It also tells us we want to keep improving and playing at that level next season."

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