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Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye declared fit as Udinese prepares for tough Como test

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:31 - 05 April 2026
Udinese boss Kosta Runjaic confirms Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is fit for Serie A clash against Como after injury scare on international duty.
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Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic has delivered a major fitness boost ahead of their Serie A fixture against Como, confirming that Nigerian international Maduka Okoye is available for selection.

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The 26-year-old goalkeeper had been a doubt after suffering a thigh injury while representing the Super Eagles during the international friendly against Iran. 

The injury initially raised fears of a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but those concerns have now been put to rest.

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What Runjaic said

Speaking to the club’s official website, Runjaic revealed that Okoye has fully recovered and rejoined team training without complications.

He said, “Except for Zemura, Buksa, and Zanoli, everyone is available. Today we finally trained with the full squad after the international break. Buksa is improving, and I hope he’ll be partially back with the squad next week.”

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Okoye’s return is a timely boost for Udinese as they prepare to face a resurgent Como side.

The Friuli outfit has historically dominated this fixture, remaining unbeaten in their last 10 Serie A meetings with Como, recording seven wins and three draws.

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