How we helped Maduka Okoye go from betting ban to Super Eagles #1 — Udinese Chief

Udinese technical director Gokhan Inler has revealed how the club successfully transformed Maduka Okoye from a suspended outcast into the undisputed number one for both club and country.

Maduka Okoye began the season in the shadows after he was handed a two-month betting-related suspension at the start of the 2025/26 campaign, a setback that many feared would permanently derail his career and his standing with the Nigeria national team.

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However, speaking to TV12 via Tuttomercatoweb on Tuesday, Inler explained that the Italian club refused to give up on the Nigerian shot-stopper, instead implementing a rigorous, one-on-one psychological and technical regime.

Udinese chief explains Maduka Okoye's Super Eagles redemption

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“You should inquire with him about our methods (laughs). We are working in close proximity; a goalkeeper of his caliber must consistently perform at the highest level,” Inler remarked.

“The key is to engage with the players on an individual basis, allowing us to explore deeper aspects.”

The "Udinese Method" has clearly paid dividends. Since serving his ban, Okoye has been in inspired form, reclaiming his starting spot in Serie A and recently completing the full 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Iran.

Inler emphasised that the club’s focus wasn't just on his reflexes, but on building the leadership and communication skills required to command a defense at the elite level.

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“This has been the case with Maduka; every week, alongside the goalkeeping coach and the head coach, we are putting in considerable effort. It is crucial to have faith in him; he must offer something, particularly in terms of communication," Inler added.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

“He is gradually evolving; he even made it back to the national team, and he understands the necessity to demonstrate his worth in every match.

"I am always supporting him... we are putting in considerable effort.”

While Okoye is set to miss today’s friendly against Jordan due to a minor thigh strain, his return to form, coupled with Stanley Nwabali's lack of a club, suggests that the starting spot under Eric Chelle could belong to the 26-year-old.

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