Moses Simon not spared as Paris FC prepare to sell 12 players

Super Eagles star Moses Simon could find himself on the chopping block despite helping Paris FC survive relegation

Moses Simon could face an uncertain future at Paris FC after the club reportedly began planning a major squad overhaul ahead of next season.

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The French side are preparing for sweeping changes despite securing their Ligue 1 status, with only a handful of players guaranteed a place in the team next season.

Paris FC planning mass clear-out after survival secured

Paris FC have shifted focus to rebuilding after confirming top-flight survival with a crucial win over FC Metz.

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According to reports from L’Équipe, the club are preparing to offload as many as 12 players this summer as part of a significant restructuring project.

The decision follows a turbulent season in which Paris FC changed managers, replacing Stéphane Gilli with Antoine Kombouaré, a move that transformed their fortunes.

Under Kombouaré, the club have remained unbeaten, winning four and drawing three to comfortably secure safety.

Simon’s place under threat amid summer rebuild

While Paris FC are keen to retain certain players such as Moustapha Mbow and Ilan Kebbal as foundations of the project, the futures of several others remain uncertain, raising questions over where Simon fits into the new-look squad.

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Despite Simon’s three goals and three assists this season, the club’s aggressive transfer plans suggest no position is guaranteed, with sporting director Marco Neppe already targeting reinforcements including a striker and centre-back.

Paris FC reportedly have a budget of €130 million for the upcoming campaign, with between €35m and €50m allocated for transfers, giving them ample room to reshape the squad.

With youth development also a major focus and several new signings expected, Simon may need to prove his value quickly if he is to avoid becoming part of the expected summer exodus.