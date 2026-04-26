We will raise our level against Man City — Chelsea interim boss ready for cup final

Chelsea interim coach Calum McFarlane admitted he felt “relief” after his side booked their place in the FA Cup final with a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Wembley.

Enzo Fernandez’s first-half header from a Pedro Neto cross sealed the win for Chelsea against a stubborn Leeds, setting up a showdown with Manchester City on May 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stage is set 🤩



Who are you backing to win the 2025-26 #EmiratesFACup Final? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HVcbAC9iTR — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 26, 2026

Speaking after the semi-final victory, Chelsea’s first outing since sacking manager Liam Rosenior, McFarlane said ending a poor run of form was the priority.

“Relief is the correct word,” McFarlane said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were confident going into the game, and we had a good three days [training], but you never know.

"We wanted to shift the momentum; our form hasn’t been great, but probably the character was the most pleasing part.

“I think those lads showed how much they want to win a football game and what they were willing to do to win a really important football game for the club.”

Chelsea will head into the final as underdogs against a Manchester City side chasing a domestic treble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, McFarlane believes his players have the character to rise to the occasion, pointing to last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup triumph over Paris Saint-Germain.

“You can come with a plan, but they [City] are an exceptional side in really good form,” McFarlane said.