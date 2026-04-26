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We will raise our level against Man City — Chelsea interim boss ready for cup final

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:42 - 26 April 2026
Chelsea interim coach Calum McFarlane admitted he felt “relief” after his side booked their place in the FA Cup final with a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Wembley.
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Enzo Fernandez’s first-half header from a Pedro Neto cross sealed the win for Chelsea against a stubborn Leeds, setting up a showdown with Manchester City on May 16.

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Speaking after the semi-final victory, Chelsea’s first outing since sacking manager Liam Rosenior, McFarlane said ending a poor run of form was the priority.

“Relief is the correct word,” McFarlane said.

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“We were confident going into the game, and we had a good three days [training], but you never know.

"We wanted to shift the momentum; our form hasn’t been great, but probably the character was the most pleasing part.

“I think those lads showed how much they want to win a football game and what they were willing to do to win a really important football game for the club.”

Chelsea will head into the final as underdogs against a Manchester City side chasing a domestic treble.

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However, McFarlane believes his players have the character to rise to the occasion, pointing to last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup triumph over Paris Saint-Germain.

“You can come with a plan, but they [City] are an exceptional side in really good form,” McFarlane said.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge. But we seem to raise our level. We saw that against PSG in the Club World Cup. It’s more about the character.”

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